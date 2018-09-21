Home»Sport

Puel ignores calls for a change in Leicester's system

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 02:20 PM

Leicester boss Claude Puel has vowed to stick with a four-man defence against Huddersfield despite calls from Foxes fans to switch to three at the back.

Since last weekend’s 4-2 defeat at Bournemouth, where Puel’s team were 4-0 down heading into the final five minutes, local radio phone-ins and fan forums have been inundated with supporters suggesting playing three central defenders could be the way forward.

Leicester were vulnerable to the counter-attack against the Cherries as attacking full-backs Ricardo Pereira and Ben Chilwell went forward with no cover, leaving Wes Morgan and Harry Maguire exposed.

With Morgan suspended after his red card at the Vitality Stadium, it might have been the perfect opportunity to try a new formation, but Puel insists he will stick to his guns on Saturday and not make decisions based solely on last weekend’s result.

“I am not in the habit to change something,” said the Frenchman. “For example, about our last game, if I change the system defensively just to find a good solidity, we could lose all the good aspects from the offensive play.

“With four at the back, we can drive the play. I want to keep our quality and possibility to attack and then correct our game in the defensive aspect: win duels, more aggressiveness, these good things. They are good ingredients.

“Changing the system sometimes, why not? But it is not my concern or my thought at this moment because we made mistakes and we know why we made them. I think it is important to be responsible and correct the mistakes.

“All the systems are possible, but I think the desire for me is the mentality, the play, the philosophy. That is the most important thing in football.”

Puel had suggested that Harry Maguire could be set for a rest, but with one change already necessary at the back against Huddersfield with Morgan serving a one-match ban.

- Press Association


