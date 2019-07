Neymar faces disciplinary action from Paris St Germain after failing to turn up for the first day of pre-season training.

The Brazil forward, 27, was scheduled to report back to the French club's training ground today.

"PSG affirms that the player Neymar Jr was not present at the time and place required, without prior authorisation from the club," PSG said in a statement on their offical website.

"PSG regrets this situation and will take appropriate action."