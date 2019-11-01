News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
sport

PSG stunned by Dijon

By Press Association
Friday, November 01, 2019 - 10:31 PM

Dijon came from behind to stun leaders Paris St Germain and climb off the foot of Ligue 1 with a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

When Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front after 19 minutes a 10th league victory of the season looked certain for the champions, but Dijon would overcome odds which only lengthened on a night when they lost three players to injury in the first hour.

They began the night having scored only five goals in 11 games but struck either side of the break through Mounir Chouiar and Jhonder Cadiz to defy all predictions.

Dijon started the stronger of the two sides, but early shots from Didier Ndong and Julio Tavares lacked the sting to test Keylor Navas.

PSG had produced little in the early going but when they finally did turn it on, a moment of quality from Mbappe put them in front.

Dijon failed to clear their lines and PSG were swift to punish them, with Angel Di Maria slipping the ball through and Mbappe using the outside of his boot to scoop it over Alfred Gomis, his fifth goal in seven Ligue 1 outings.

Dijon’s problems grew worse as first Senou Coulibaly and then Fouad Chafik were forced off injured, the latter after taking a violent blow from his own goalkeeper as they sought to keep Marquinhos from the ball.

Those two injuries contributed to six minutes of first-half stoppage time and it was in the last of them that Dijon levelled.

PSG could not get the ball away and it fell for Ndong to drive in a low cross which Navas could only push into the path of Chouiar, who made no mistake with his finish.

And Dijon then stunned the visitors as they went in front just two minutes into the second half.

A throw-in on the left looked unpromising but Cadiz picked the ball up and drove his way into the box, bouncing off defenders and twisting free before striking a low shot into the net.

Though they led, the hosts were forced into a third substitution in the 54th minute when Mama Balde went off injured but PSG initially looked tentative in their response.

Di Maria and Mbappe struck straight at Gomis but the threat level was ramped up significantly just after the hour when Mauro Icardi, a virtual non-entity in the game for most of the night, burst into life.

A deflected pass fell to him in the 61st minute but the Argentinian sent his shot narrowly wide.

A minute later, a swift move ended with Di Maria sweeping a shot just over the crossbar.

Mbappe then used great skill to break free of his man and send in a cross which Icardi headed against the crossbar with Gomis stranded.

And the frame of the goal was rattling again soon after when Leandro Paredes’s shot through a crowd bounced back off the upright.

Thomas Tuchel added Edinson Cavani to the mix as PSG piled forward, but the Uruguay forward turned a close-range effort the wrong side of the post, unable to change the outcome as Dijon celebrated a famous victory.


footballJhonder CadizKylian MbappeLigue 1Mounir ChouiarParis St-GermainFrench Ligue 1

