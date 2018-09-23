PSG keep on winning in Ligue 1

Paris St Germain bounced back from their Champions League defeat to Liverpool with a 3-1 win at Rennes to maintain their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season.

Five days after going down to a last-gasp 3-2 defeat at Anfield, PSG made it six wins from six in the league to sit five points clear at the top of the table.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the summer signing from Stoke, scored five minutes into his league debut after coming off the bench to complete the scoring after the visitors had recovered from falling behind to Adrien Rabiot's early own goal.

Angel Di Maria equalised on the stroke of half-time and Thomas Meunier put PSG in front just after the hour mark before Choupo-Moting sealed the points.

Lyon enjoyed their Champions League trip to England rather more than PSG, claiming a shock 2-1 win at Manchester City, and continued that form as three second-half goals earned them a 4-2 victory at home to Marseille.

Houssem Aouar put the hosts in front, but Florian Thauvin levelled before the break.

A quickfire double from Bertrand Traore had Lyon 3-1 up by the hour mark, though, and Nabil Fekir made it four with a penalty in the 74th minute.

Clinton N'Jie got a second for Marseille in the 82nd minute, but a red card for Duje Caleta-Car a minute later completed a miserable evening for the visitors.

Guingamp slumped to their sixth straight defeat as they went down 3-1 at home to Bordeaux.

Marcus Thuram's 70th-minute penalty, which cancelled out Francois Kamano's opener, looked like it might earn the hosts their first point of the campaign.

But Yann Karamoh restored Bordeaux's lead in the 80th minute before Nicolas de Preville added a third at the end.