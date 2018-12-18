PSG boss Tuchel primed for ‘great test’ from Man United

Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel is ready for the “great test” of facing Manchester United in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Being paired against the runaway Ligue 1 leaders PSG was perhaps not the kindest outcome which under-pressure United boss Jose Mourinho would have been hoping for.

While the Red Devils were handed the most testing of fixtures, the other English teams will all face German opposition following yesterday’s draw for the knockout stages.

Premier League leaders Liverpool tackle German giants Bayern Munich, while Manchester City were paired against Schalke.

Tottenham, who qualified as runners-up in their group behind Barcelona, will take on current Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund.

United have never faced PSG before, but could come up against former midfielder Angel Di Maria in their squad, as well as Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, and France World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe.

Tuchel’s side scored 17 goals in their Group C campaign to qualify ahead of Liverpool, but were beaten 3-2 at Anfield during September.

The German coach maintains there will be no sense of complacency when they head back to England, the first leg set for February 12, with the game in Paris on March 6.

“We have the quality to win at Old Trafford. I’m confident for my team, but it’s a great test, a challenge,” Tuchel said.

“If I were a spectator, I would watch this game on television.

“The round of 16 is always tough. I do not think we are favourites.

“We must respect the clubs that have experience of these major meetings in the Champions League, such as Manchester United. They have won this competition several times.

“It will be important to show our desire to win, but also that in the two months before we play every game thoroughly — it would be a great mistake to now just focus on the Champions League game.”

Former defender Denis Irwin believes Mourinho’s formidable record in Europe can stand United against PSG.

He said: “We will be really looking forward to the Paris game.

“We have got a manager who has got great experience in winning this competition and great experience of winning trophies so hopefully that will count for us.”

Spurs host Dortmund on February 13, and will play in Germany on March 5.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, have shown form in Europe, winning Group E, despite their lack of consistency in the Bundesliga, where they are third and trail Dortmund by nine points.

Schalke are down in 13th place, and came through Group D as runners-up. City will be away in the first leg on February 20 and at home on March 12.

Elsewhere in yesterday’s draw, Atletico Madrid will take on Serie A leaders Juventus, Lyon play Barcelona, Roma face Porto, while Dutch club Ajax are set to meet holders Real Madrid.