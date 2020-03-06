Proud Pauw admits more goals needed

Ireland boss Vera Pauw admits her side must find their scoring touch to realise their potential.

A solitary goal from Diane Caldwell on her 75th cap edged out Greece at Tallaght Stadium last night to keep a play-off spot for next year’s Euro finals in Ireland’s hands.

Unlike the last meeting Athens, there was not the Greek tragedy of conceding a late equaliser, but Pauw’s side endured a few nervy moments before seeing out a narrow 1-0 win. “I wouldn’t describe my emotion as relief because I’m too proud of my players,” said Pauw.

“It was a battle out there and we know that the team have to score more goals. That is something we need to work on because the play up to that was good.

“If you are the better team but you only have a few days to work together then getting things right in the final third is the most difficult thing. We know the Greeks and how difficult they are to play against.

“We should have scored more but they are very compact and always seem to have a player there who gets a toe to the ball at the vital moment.

“The good thing, though, is that we have left them behind in the group.”

Ireland head to basement side Montenegro on Wednesday, before facing powerhouses Germany on April 11.

Then, their trip to second seeds Ukraine will be the pivotal game of the campaign. After beating the second seeds at Tallaght, avoiding defeat in the June rematch should secure second place.

“I don’t see Ukraine taking all of the points from their games. But we will see. I am just pleased with the way the game has gone tonight.”

Ruesha Littlejohn celebrated her first appearance of the campaign by claiming the player of the match award. Her performance alongside Denise O’Sullivan in midfield laid the bedrock for the victory, which all the more laudable given her lack of game-time in recent months.

“It’s nice to be back in,” said the Glaswegian.

“I’d like to thank Vera and her assistant Eileen Gleeson for opening the door up and it’s up to me to stay here.

“I should probably not be allowed in the squad for not cutting the ball back and shooting wide but thankfully we got the 1-0 win.

Heather Payne, having picked up a hamstring injury last night, is unlikely to travel but Stephanie Roche has been drafted in.

Chloe Mustaki and Leanne Kiernan have both been ruled out with knee injuries.

The Declan McBennett Interview: RTÉ Sport chief talks pundits, equality, Brolly, and too much TV