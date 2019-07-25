News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Prospect of working under Emery aided decision for Arsenal loan – Dani Ceballos

Prospect of working under Emery aided decision for Arsenal loan – Dani Ceballos
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 03:36 PM

New Arsenal signing Dani Ceballos revealed the prospect of working under Unai Emery was the “turning point” in his decision to join on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 22-year-old Spain international is highly regarded at the Bernabeu and made 23 LaLiga appearances throughout the 2018/19 campaign.

But Ceballos, who has six senior caps and also helped Spain’s Under-21s to Euro 2019 success this summer, will now spend a year in north London after agreeing to a temporary switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Other options – including from rival Premier League clubs – are believed to have been on the table but Ceballos insists the lure of playing for Emery made up his mind.

“The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club,” he told the club’s official website.

“He’s a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I’m really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.

The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club.

“I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start.

READ MORE

Soriano claims Man City determined to make positive impact in China

“I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

Unai Emery is heading into his second season as Arsenal head coach (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Unai Emery is heading into his second season as Arsenal head coach (Bradley Collyer/PA)

“He’s a very tactical coach and I think that’s going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we’re both going to try our best to make me a better player.”

The move had been expected but Emery threw a little doubt on the deal after Real’s Marco Asensio suffered a serious knee injury in a friendly win over the Gunners earlier in the week.

“We’re excited to see Dani join us,” Emery said on the announcement of the deal.

“He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision.”

Ceballos becomes Arsenal’s second signing of the summer, following 18-year-old striker Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.

Arsenal are also likely to confirm the capture of St Etienne defender William Saliba, also 18, in the coming days – although it is anticipated that he will be loaned back to the Ligue 1 outfit for the forthcoming season.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

More on this topic

Footballer Cesc Fabregas handed driving ban after admitting speeding chargeFootballer Cesc Fabregas handed driving ban after admitting speeding charge

Arsenal edging closer to Dani Ceballos loan dealArsenal edging closer to Dani Ceballos loan deal

Arsenal alliance urges owner Stan Kroenke to give fans some answersArsenal alliance urges owner Stan Kroenke to give fans some answers

Arsenal to face Barcelona in final pre-season friendlyArsenal to face Barcelona in final pre-season friendly

ArsenalDani CeballosPremier LeagueReal MadridUnai EmerySpanish La LigaTOPIC: Arsenal

More in this Section

Soriano claims Man City determined to make positive impact in ChinaSoriano claims Man City determined to make positive impact in China

O'Connor: Poor planning and pitch conditions 'doesn't do camogie any justice'O'Connor: Poor planning and pitch conditions 'doesn't do camogie any justice'

England's Jack Leach frustrates Ireland on second morning of Lord's TestEngland's Jack Leach frustrates Ireland on second morning of Lord's Test

Dillian Whyte facing fight to save his career after failing drugs testDillian Whyte facing fight to save his career after failing drugs test


Lifestyle

JULIEN’S AUCTIONS in Beverly Hills is to present a two-day celebration of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, live and online, on October 18 and 19.Auction will celebrate Steely Dan’s co-founder

THIS newly-discovered portrait of Olimpia Maidalchini Pamphilj by DiegoVelázquez sold for £2.49 million (€2,792,559) at Sotheby’s in London this month.Long-lost portrait sells for nearly €3m

About 12,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland every year. Jonathan deBurca Butler visits Boots’ mole screening service where moles are scanned and the results sent away to British labs.Knowing the signs of skin cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »