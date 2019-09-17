News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Prince Abdullah vows to support Sheffield United boss Wilder

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 04:19 PM

Prince Abdullah has insisted he will support Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder in the winter transfer window with “anything he needs” but promised to spend wisely.

On Monday a bitter 18-month battle for the ownership of the Blades ended after a High Court judge ruled Kevin McCabe must sell his share of the club to his co-owner – who bought 50 per cent in 2013 – for £5 million.

Sheffield United’s owner Prince Abdullah will now focus on the future and try to help his manager, who has won two promotions at Bramall Lane, keep the club in the top flight.

“Chris is a great coach and will get better and is getting better. For us it’s lucky we find a coach like Chris,” he told Sky Sports.

“The transfer budget for this year was £30 million and I fought hard with my ex-partner, and you can ask Chris Wilder, to increase to £40 million.

“It’s much more than many Premier League clubs have spent and in January we will have to look at our position in the table and I will have to talk to Chris and we’ll do anything Chris needs.

“Always you have to remember to be reasonable and responsible because look at the clubs promoted from the Championship; Norwich, us and Aston Villa. If you look, Norwich and Sheffield United are doing better than Aston Villa and Fulham who spent £100 million.

Billy Sharp (centre) scored Sheffield United’s first goal back in the Premier League (Mark Kerton/PA).
“It’s not about spending, it’s about spending wisely, but it’s about also getting ready if we are relegated. We don’t want to buy players who will leave if we get relegated because Sheffield United is a Premier League club.

“We will do whatever is needed in January, but we will always be cautious and prepared for the future.”

The judge also said Prince Abdullah’s UTB firm will have to buy the club’s property assets, which include Bramall Lane stadium and the Sheffield United hotel, from Sheffield United Ltd.

Prince Abdullah added: “Bramall Lane is Bramall Lane, for me the most prestigious stadium in the world and we will only make it better.

“We can make fan experience much better and we will work on every angle of the club to make it better. It will take a lot of work, but I think facilities can be better, all the light things.

“The boxes can be better, the store can be much better. Sheffield United as a club deserves better facilities and the management deserve better than they had before.”

But the Saudi prince will not plan on increasing his presence at Bramall Lane, yet revealed his son-in-law would be there alongside his daughter.

“I have seen every game in the past three to four years. Even when I was president of biggest club in Saudi and I don’t like to attend games really,” Prince Abdullah said.

“I like to watch games on TV, on mute on alone, if we lose no one talk to me and I have to forget about it.

“I intend to appoint my son-in-law as chairman and he and my daughter will move to Sheffield and live there and they will be all the games.”

