Preston North End squad take up hurling during Cork pre-season camp

The Preston North End squad have enjoyed a game of hurling as their pre-season camp continues in Cork.
After their visit last year, the Lilywhites have returned to Fota Island and beat Cork City 2-0 in a friendly on Monday.
Following that win, Alex Neil's side took in a team bonding session which left the footballs aside for hurleys and sliotars.
📽️ 🇮🇪 The squad gave hurling a go this afternoon as part of their team bonding session, see how they got on! 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/QDjwrTvqD6— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 9, 2019
With plenty of Irish players in their squad, including Corkonians Alan Browne and Adam O'Reilly, Kilkenny-native Sean Maguire, and Dubliner Graham Burke, they certainly weren't short of hurling knowhow.
According to PNE's Twitter account, Browne and Maguire showed the rest how it's done.
📸 @Seani_Maguire_ and @Alan__Browne showing the boys how it's done this afternoon! 🇮🇪👌#pnefc pic.twitter.com/fwLXc9ommN— Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 9, 2019
Mike Quirke's Football Show: Tactical Mayo but never boring. How Cork changed tack. Tyrone always learning. Fixing the fouling carnage