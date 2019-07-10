Preston North End squad take up hurling during Cork pre-season camp

The Preston North End squad have enjoyed a game of hurling as their pre-season camp continues in Cork.

After their visit last year, the Lilywhites have returned to Fota Island and beat Cork City 2-0 in a friendly on Monday.

Following that win, Alex Neil's side took in a team bonding session which left the footballs aside for hurleys and sliotars.

📽️ 🇮🇪 The squad gave hurling a go this afternoon as part of their team bonding session, see how they got on! 👇#pnefc pic.twitter.com/QDjwrTvqD6 — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) July 9, 2019

With plenty of Irish players in their squad, including Corkonians Alan Browne and Adam O'Reilly, Kilkenny-native Sean Maguire, and Dubliner Graham Burke, they certainly weren't short of hurling knowhow.

According to PNE's Twitter account, Browne and Maguire showed the rest how it's done.

