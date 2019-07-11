News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Preston accept bid for Callum Robinson from unnamed Premier League club

Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 03:47 PM

Preston have announced they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for striker Callum Robinson.

The Championship side did not name the top flight club involved.

Robinson, 24, scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Preston last season and has eight caps for the Republic of Ireland.

A statement on their official website read: “Preston North End can confirm they have accepted a bid from a Premier League club for forward Callum Robinson.

“The player has been given permission to leave the team’s Irish training camp in order to discuss personal terms and undertake a medical ahead of a proposed move.

“There will be no further comment from the club at this time.”

