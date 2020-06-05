Premier League TV schedule: Everton v Liverpool among 33 games to be broadcast free-to-air

The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA

Sky Sports will cover 22 games in the opening two weeks of the Premier League’s return to action as the TV details for the Premier League's return were revealed.

The broadcaster will also show a number of matches on Sky’s free-to-air channel ‘Pick’ including the clash of Everton and Liverpool on Sunday night, June 21 at 7pm.

BT Sport will have the first Saturday 3pm game, covering Brighton versus Arsenal on June 20.

The BBC’s first top-flight game since 1988 has been confirmed as Bournemouth against Crystal Palace on the same day, with a 7.45pm kick-off. It will be shown on BBC One. They will also cover Norwich versus Everton on Wednesday, June 24.

Amazon has also pledged to make its four additional games free to air, and the first of them will be Palace versus Burnley on Monday, June 29. That match will be an 8pm kick-off.

In total, 33 of the 92 remaining games will be made available free to air.

The announcement covers the first three full rounds of Premier League fixtures after the resumption, two of which will primarily be played in midweek because of the FA Cup quarter-finals on June 27 and 28. In those games, Norwich will take on Manchester United at 5.30pm on June 27 on the BBC, with the remaining three ties to be played on the Sunday. Sheffield United versus Arsenal is a 1pm kick-off on BT Sport, followed by Leicester against Chelsea at 4pm on the same channel. The round concludes with Newcastle versus Manchester City at 6.30pm on the BBC.

In all, Sky Sports will show 64 matches – 39 exclusive to subscribers and an extra 25 available more widely to non-Sky Sports customers on ‘Pick’ in the coming weeks.

Sky Sports Director of Football Gary Hughes said: “Huge thanks to the Premier League and its clubs for working so closely with Sky Sports to get these fixtures agreed for the restart. It is unprecedented times and with a huge number of games live on our screens, everyone at Sky Sports is looking forward to sharing our coverage with the fans from 17 June.”

Premier League fixtures:

JUNE.

Wednesday, 17th: Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports), 6pm; Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports), 8.15pm.

Friday, 19th: Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick), 6pm; Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports), 8.15pm.

Saturday, 20th: Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport), 12.30pm; Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport), 3pm; West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports), 5.30pm; Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC), 7.45pm.

Sunday, 21st: Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick), 2pm; Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports), 4.15pm; Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick). 7pm.

Monday, 22nd: Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports), 8pm.

Tuesday, 23rd: Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports), 6pm; Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports), 8.15pm.

Wednesday, 24th: Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick), 6pm; Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport), 6pm; Norwich City v Everton (BBC), 6pm; Wolves v Bournemouth (BT Sport), 6pm; Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports), 8.15pm.

Thursday, 25th: Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick), 6pm; Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports), 6pm; Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport), 8.15pm.

Saturday, 27th: Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport), 12.30pm.

Sunday, 28th: Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick), 4.30pm.

Monday, 29th: Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video), 8pm.

Tuesday, 30th: Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick), 8.15pm.

JULY.

Wednesday 1st: Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport), 6pm; Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick), 6pm; Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports), 6pm; West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports), 8.15pm.

Thursday, 2nd: Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports), 6pm; Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports), 8.15pm.