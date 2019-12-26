News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Premier League title is what Liverpool want most, says Brendan Rodgers

By Press Association
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 07:57 AM

Brendan Rodgers believes the Premier League remains Liverpool’s ultimate dream as the Leicester boss plots to end their unbeaten run.

The Reds are chasing their first title for 30 years and are 10 points clear at the top.

They won the Club World Cup on Saturday, beating Flamengo 1-0 in Qatar, having claimed their sixth European Cup in June.

Rodgers guided Liverpool to second in 2014 but they are without a league title since 1990 and he feels winning the Premier League is his former club’s main goal.

He said: “I think at Liverpool when you haven’t won it in the Premier League era then that is one that is always the one that is missing.

“They have won the Champions League a few times now in the last decade of time but haven’t won the league in that period of time.

“Of course that is a big draw. It is a sign of consistency and a sign you are the best team over 38 games.

“If you have won the league then you are rightly the best team. That is the accolade all the top teams want to achieve.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side are close to going a year unbeaten in the Premier League having lost just once since January.

Their last defeat came on January 3, losing 2-1 at Manchester City, but with the Foxes their closest Premier League challenges – despite the 10-point gap – Rodgers wants to end Liverpool’s run.

He said: “You know as a coach it’s going to end at some time so why not be the team that tries to do it? That’s the whole idea.

“The idea first is to get three points. You know they’re a very resilient team.

“They have shown if they’re (not) playing at their best they still get the results somehow, that’s always the mark of a team with a winning mentality, especially when it’s consistent.

“But you know it’s going to end and you want to be the team who can go out there and achieve that. For us, it’s not about the record but getting the three points and get to our 40-point mark.”

Rodgers would also not hesitate playing Hamza Choudhury on Thursday.

Leicester contacted the police regarding racist social media posts directed at the midfielder after their 2-1 defeat at Anfield in October.

The 22-year-old was targeted on Twitter after a tackle which injured Mohamed Salah.

Rodgers added: “No, he made a tackle and there was nothing in it. I wouldn’t even think about not playing him.

“He has been absolutely fine, he knows the club will always fight for him and the players to make a stand against any form of racism.

“It’s not nice but he’s a tough boy, he’s a young guy who is a real leader in this fight.”

TOPIC: Premier League

