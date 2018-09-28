Premier League team news: Christensen set to be fit for Liverpool clash

The Premier League starts this weekend with Jose Mourinho's troubled Man United making a trip to London to face West Ham in tomorrow's early game.

Saturday finishes off with the biggest clash of the weekend as Chelsea, fresh from their Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool during the week, welcoming the Reds back to Stamford Bridge for the 5.30pm kick-off.

The 3pm games include Arsenal hosting high-flying Watford, Chris Hughton's Brighton travelling to champions Man City and Spurs going to Huddersfield Town.

Burnley will face Cardiff in Sunday's 4pm kick-off, while Crystal Palace will have to wait until 8pm on Monday night for their clash with Bournemouth on the south coast.

Saturday, September 29

West Ham United v Manchester United, 12.30pm

Marko Arnautovic returns for West Ham against Manchester United, but Javier Hernandez misses out against his former club.

Arnautovic has recovered from the knee injury which forced him to sit out the goalless draw with Chelsea last weekend, but fellow forward Hernandez is still sidelined through illness.

"Marko is 💯% fit for tomorrow" 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sfHE1LxM64 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 28, 2018

Carlos Sanchez suffered a knee injury against Macclesfield in midweek and joins Jack Wilshere, Andy Carroll, Manuel Lanzini and Winston Reid in the treatment room.

Provisional squad: Fabianski, Adrian, Fredericks, Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Diop,

Balbuena, Rice, Cresswell, Masuaku, Obiang, Noble, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Snodgrass, Diangana, Anderson, Arnautovic, Perez.

Arsenal v Watford, 3pm

Everton v Fulham, 3pm

Alfie Mawson faces a late fitness test before Fulham select their starting XI for Saturday's trip to Everton.

The defender is struggling with a back problem and could yet be replaced by the fit-again Tim Ream, who returned to Fulham's first team in Tuesday's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory at Millwall.

"We're going to go there, sort of play the same way, and try and play our football." @marcusbettss previews #EVEFUL: https://t.co/csrIzW0Ur1 #COYW pic.twitter.com/Lau1bBSgdl — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 28, 2018

Midfielders Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano are expected to miss out again with ankle injuries.

Provisional squad: Bettinelli, Rico, Fabri, Fosu-Mensah, Christie, Odoi, Chambers, Mawson, Ream, Le Marchand, Bryan, Ayite, Ryan Sessegnon, Seri, McDonald, Johansen, De La Torre, Anguissa, Steven Sessegnon, Schurrle, Vietto, Mitrovic, Fonte, Kamara.

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham, 3pm

Huddersfield manager David Wagner will choose from an unchanged squad for the home game against Tottenham.

Wagner has no new injury problems, but midfielders Danny Williams and Ramadan Sobhi (both knee) remain sidelined.

Alex Pritchard is pushing for a recall against his former club, while fellow midfielder Jonathan Hogg and striker Steve Mounie could return.

Provisional squad: Lossl, Kongolo, Schindler, Jorgensen, Lowe, Durm, Billing, Hogg, Mooy, Hadergjonaj, Van La Parra, Mounie, Kachunga, Diakhaby, Depoitre, Mbenza, Hamer, Pritchard.

Tottenham must do without midfielder Christian Eriksen because of an abdominal problem.

Defender Serge Aurier will be assessed after picking up a thigh injury during the midweek Carabao Cup tie against Watford.

Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris (thigh) and Michel Vorm (knee) both continue their rehabilitation.

Provisional Squad: Gazzaniga, Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Dier, Dembele, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane, Whiteman, Sanchez, Aurier, Winks, Lamela, Wanyama, Davies, Sissoko.

Manchester City v Brighton, 3pm

Dale Stephens and Pascal Gross will miss Brighton's trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Stephens suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday's defeat to Tottenham, while fellow midfielder Gross remains sidelined with an ankle problem.

Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo is closer to his first appearance of the season after playing 45 minutes of an under-23 game on Monday.

Provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Steele, Bernardo, Montoya, Bruno, Bong, Dunk, Duffy, Balogun, Schelotto, Suttner, Bissouma, Propper, Kayal, Knockaert, March, Jahanbakhsh, Izquierdo, Andone, Locadia, Murray.

Newcastle United v Leicester City, 3pm

Leicester will be without Demarai Gray when they travel to Newcastle, with the winger set for up to six weeks out through injury.

Gray (ankle) was carried off on a stretcher during the Carabao Cup win against Wolves and joins midfielder Matty James (Achilles) on the sidelines.

Kasper Schmeichel and Harry Maguire were rested at Molineux and will return to the starting line-up, while captain Wes Morgan is available again in the Premier League after serving his one-match suspension against Huddersfield.

Provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Simpson, Chilwell, Morgan, Evans, Maguire, Pereira, Soyuncu, Fuchs, Benalouane, Maddison, Albrighton, Amartey, Iborra, Silva, Mendy, Ndidi, Ghezzal, Choudhury, Iheanacho, Diabate, Okazaki.

Wolverhampton v Southampton, 3pm

Wolves are likely to revert back to the same side who have started their previous six Premier League games.

It would mean record buy Adama Traore would again have to settle for a place on the bench following his £18million move from Middlesbrough.

Ivan Cavaleiro (back) and Leander Dendoncker (match fitness) have yet to feature in the league but both played in Tuesday's Carabao Cup penalty defeat to Leicester and are available.

Provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Norris, Doherty, Bennett, Boly, Coady, Gibbs-White, Otto, Hause, Dendoncker, Neves, Costa, Enobakhare, Diogo, Saiss, Moutinho, Vinagre, Bonatini, Jimenez, Traore, Cavaleiro.

Southampton will welcome back on-loan forward Danny Ings for the Premier League trip to Wolves.

Ings, who has scored three times this season, was not eligible for last week's match at Liverpool under the terms of his season-long switch.

Republic of Ireland forward Shane Long, though, is a major doubt because of a toe problem, but both Manolo Gabbiadini (hamstring) and Moi Elyounoussi should be available after returning to training.

Provisional Squad: McCarthy, Soares, Vestergaard, Hoedt, Bertrand, Targett, Romeu, Lemina, Redmond, Hojbjerg, Ings, Gunn, Yoshida, Bednarek, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Austin, Gabbiadini, Elyounoussi, Long

Chelsea v Liverpool, 5.30pm

Andreas Christensen should be fit for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Saturday after shaking off a stomach bug.

Antonio Rudiger, Pedro and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will all be given late fitness tests ahead of the Stamford Bridge encounter, however.

Rudiger (groin), Pedro (shoulder) and Loftus Cheek (shin) must still prove their fitness, but are all back in training.

Provisional squad: Kepa, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Hazard, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Giroud, Zappacosta, Willian, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Morata, Luiz, Emerson Palmieri, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Bulka.

Sunday, September 30

Cardiff City v Burnley, 4pm

Lee Peltier starts a lengthy spell on the sidelines as Cardiff host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The defender is facing two to three months out after dislocating a shoulder against Manchester City last weekend, but the defender will not require an operation as the injury will heal naturally.

Aron Gunnarsson (knee) remains out, but Sol Bamba is expected to return in defence with Bruno Ecuele Manga moving to right back in Peltier's absence.

Provisional squad: Etheridge, Smithies, Richards, Cunningham, Morrison, Bamba, Connolly, Manga, Bennett, Arter, Damour, Ralls, Camarasa, Paterson, Hoilett, Murphy, Reid, Zohore, Ward, Madine.

Monday, October 1

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, 8pm

Bournemouth will check on defender Diego Rico (hamstring) and midfielder Dan Gosling (calf) ahead of Monday night's Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

🔺 Rico and Gosling doubts. 🔺 Daniels back in training. 🔺 Taylor still out. Who's fit and who's out of Monday's game with @CPFC? 🤔#afcb 🍒 https://t.co/S7p6XqVk9x — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 28, 2018

Left-back Charlie Daniels is closing in on a return from his knee problem.

Midfielder Kyle Taylor (calf) remains unavailable.

Provisional Squad: Begovic, S Cook, Ake, Smith, Rico, Surman, Lerma, Brooks, Fraser, Wilson, King, Boruc, Francis, Mings, Ibe, L Cook, Stanislas, Defoe, Daniels, Gosling.

- Digital Desk and PA