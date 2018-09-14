Premier League team news: No Lloris for Spurs, Adam Lallana out for a fortnight

After the international break, the Premier League is back.

Here is all the team news for this weekend's games.

Saturday, September 15

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, 12.30pm

Tottenham will be without Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli for the visit of Liverpool.

Goalkeeper Lloris, who was sentenced this week for drink-driving, has been ruled out for several weeks with a thigh injury while England midfielder Alli has a hamstring problem sustained during the international break.

Forward Heung-min Son is back from a lengthy stint of international duty, but Moussa Sissoko is still missing (hamstring).

Provisional squad: Vorm, Gazzaniga, Trippier, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Sanchez, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Alli, Lamela, Winks, Moura, Son, Llorente, Kane.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana will miss the trip to Tottenham as a groin strain suffered on England duty is likely to sideline him for a fortnight.

Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has recovered from a hand injury to take his place among the substitutes as back-up to Alisson Becker.

Defender Dejan Lovren is still recovering from a hip injury, but should return in the next month.

Provisional squad: Becker, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Moreno, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Shaqiri, Sturridge.

Bournemouth v Leicester City, 3pm

Scotland winger Ryan Fraser is a doubt for Bournemouth's Premier League match against Leicester because of a hamstring problem picked up on international duty.

Left-back Charlie Daniels (knee) missed the defeat at Chelsea before the international break and remains unavailable.

Midfielder Junior Stanislas, who last week signed a new three-year contract, continues his comeback from a knee injury.

Provisional squad: Begovic, Francis, S Cook, Ake, A Smith, Rico, Gosling, Lerma, Fraser, Wilson, King, Boruc, Mings, Surman, Ibe, L Cook, Brooks, Mousset, Fraser.

Check back for Leicester news.

Chelsea v Cardiff City, 3pm

Check back for Chelsea news.

Josh Murphy will be assessed before Cardiff's Premier League trip to Chelsea.

Murphy, the £11million summer recruit from Norwich, has been troubled by a slight hamstring over the last fortnight, and faces a late fitness test with manager Neil Warnock again expected to link Bobby Reid and Danny Ward in attack.

“He’s (Maurizio Sarri) like a breath of fresh air. "It’s obvious they’re (@ChelseaFC) on the front foot and they’re enjoying it." Warnock on #CHECAR, Ward & Reid & a #CardiffCity injury update 👉 https://t.co/SSNLO5x7Gl#CityAsOne 🔵⚽️🔵⚽️ pic.twitter.com/7ybJV4Wk2v — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) September 14, 2018

Aron Gunnarsson is still nursing a knee problem after missing international duty with Iceland and is unlikely to be risked.

Provisional squad: Etheridge, Smithies, Peltier, Richards, Cunningham, Morrison, Bamba, Connolly, Manga, Bennett, Arter, Damour, Ralls, Camarasa, Paterson, Hoilett, Murphy, Reid, Zohore, Ward, Madine.

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace, 3pm

Check back for Huddersfield news.

Crystal Palace will be without Belgian striker Christian Benteke because of a knee problem for the Premier League trip to Huddersfield.

Wilfried Zaha (groin) has returned to training and is being monitored.

Defender James Tomkins (calf) has also stepped up his recovery so could be involved, but Scott Dann (knee) and Connor Wickham (calf) remain unavailable.

Provisional squad: Hennessey, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Schlupp, Wan-Bissaka, Kelly, Milivojevic, Townsend, McArthur, Ayew, Sorloth, Guaita, Ward, Meyer, Kouyate, Puncheon, Riedewald, Zaha, Tomkins.

Manchester City v Fulham, 3pm

Check back for Man City news.

Fulham must again do without captain Tom Cairney for the Premier League trip to Manchester City.

The midfielder continues his recovery from a foot injury suffered against Burnley before the international break.

Midfielder Neeskens Kebano (ankle) and defender Tim Ream (thigh) are also not yet available for Cottagers boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

Provisional squad: Bettinelli, Odoi, Le Marchand, Fosu-Mensah, Mawson, McDonald, Schurrle, Seri, Zambo, Mitrovic, Vietto, Fabri, Chambers, Christie, Bryan, Sessegnon, Johansen, Kamara

Newcastle United v Arsenal, 3pm

Check back for Newcastle news.

Unai Emery has no fresh injury concerns as he prepares to take his Arsenal side to face Newcastle in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi missed the win at Cardiff before the international breakthrough illness but is now available, while those who travelled to represent their countries returned unscathed.

Laurent Koscielny (Achilles), Sead Kolasinac (knee), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (leg) and Carl Jenkinson (ankle) remain absent.

Provisional squad: Cech, Leno, Bellerin, Lichtsteiner, Holding, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Papastathopoulos, Monreal, Nelson, Xhaka, Elneny, Torreira, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Welbeck, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Watford v Manchester United, 5.30pm

Watford have no fresh injuries ahead of their bid for five wins from five Premier League games, against Manchester United on Saturday.

Winger Gerard Deulofeu has been out with a groin problem in recent weeks and suffered a minor injury on his return to training, but should be back soon.

Midfielder Tom Cleverley (Achilles) is the Hornets' only long-term absentee.

Provisional squad: Foster, Kabasele, Cathcart, Janmaat, Holebas, Hughes, Pereyra, Doucoure, Capoue, Chalobah, Gray, Deeney, Gomes, Prodl, Britos, Masina, Mariappa, Sema, Kiko, Success, Okaka.

Check back for Man Utd news.

Sunday, September 16

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley, 1.30pm

Check back for Wolves and Burnley news.

Everton v West Ham United, 4pm

Check back for Everton and West Ham news.

Monday, September 17

Southampton v Brighton, 8pm

Check back for Southampton news.

Florin Andone and Jose Izquierdo could make their first appearances of the season when Brighton travel to Southampton on Monday.

Romania forward Andone, a summer signing from Deportivo La Coruna, has been sidelined with a groin problem, while Colombia winger Izquierdo has been building his fitness following his involvement in the World Cup.

Albion boss Chris Hughton has no selection concerns ahead of the trip to St Mary's, with defenders Bruno and Lewis Dunk available following their recent injury problems.

Provisional squad: Ryan, Button, Steele, Bernardo, Montoya, Bruno, Bong, Dunk, Duffy, Balogun, Schelotto, Suttner, Bissouma, Stephens, Propper, Kayal, Knockaert, March, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Izquierdo, Gyokeres, Andone,Locadia, Murray.

- Digital Desk and PA