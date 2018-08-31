Premier League talking points

Premier League clubs will complete their fourth round of fixtures this weekend before the first international break of the season.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points from this week’s top-flight matches.

Mourinho must halt United’s slide

Jose Mourinho applauding the remaining Man Utd fans at Old Trafford. 😵 pic.twitter.com/pSs97ya9fg— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) August 27, 2018

A third straight defeat in his side’s first four matches would have appeared implausible, but that is a prospect Jose Mourinho’s troubled side face at Burnley on Sunday. United could already be staring at a nine-point gap between them and the Premier League leaders when they head to Turf Moor and another poor result will drive speculation over the ‘Special One’s’ future into fever pitch.

Can Reds maintain their flawless start?

“We’re going to try to do everything and win there.” 🙌https://t.co/tAIGqyflFU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 31, 2018

Liverpool can steal a march on their rivals by moving three points clear at the top of the table with victory at Leicester in Saturday’s lunch-time kick-off. Jurgen Klopp’s side, one of four aiming to extend their 100 per cent start, have yet to concede a goal, while striker Sadio Mane is gunning for his fourth in as many games. Leicester have won two of their first three and should give the Reds their toughest test yet.

Spurs out to draw Hornets’ sting

3️⃣ wins from 3️⃣ Mauricio has been nominated for August's @premierleague Manager of the Month! 💪 🗳️ VOTE NOW ▶️ https://t.co/pIQsYftMLW#COYS pic.twitter.com/CnDR1L6ayI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2018

Watford’s maximum haul from their first three games has caught most by surprise and they will raise a few more eyebrows on Sunday if they become the first to topple Tottenham this season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side are chasing their fourth straight win after dismantling United last week and will be brimming with confidence for what promises to be an intriguing encounter at Vicarage Road.

Blues bid for revenge

Chelsea bid to extend their winning start at unbeaten Bournemouth and have a score to settle with the south-coast club. Eddie Howe’s side secured one of their best Premier League results, winning 3-0 on their previous visit to Stamford Bridge in January. Blues boss Maurizio Sarri has yet to taste defeat in the top flight after replacing Antonio Conte in July.

Pellegrini pulls no punches

The Boss believes Saturday's match is already a must-win... pic.twitter.com/ZhvO259wQg — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) August 30, 2018

Manuel Pellegrini has sought to give his players a much-needed jolt by declaring West Ham’s home clash with newly-promoted Wolves as a must-win game. The rock-bottom Hammers are the only top-flight club yet to register a point after three straight defeats and former Manchester City boss Pellegrini can ill-afford another home defeat in his bid to win over the fans.

- Press Association