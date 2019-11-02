Premier League round-up: Sadio Mane rescues Liverpool as Manchester City squeeze past Saints

Liverpool left it late to maintain their six-point advantage at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were facing their first defeat of the season with three minutes remaining as they trailed to Trezeguet’s 12th-minute goal for Aston Villa.

It did not look like being Liverpool’s day – Roberto Firmino had an equaliser ruled out by VAR.

However, Andy Robertson levelled in the 87th minute, with Sadio Mane then capping an impressive comeback with the winning goal four minutes into stoppage time.

📸 The moment Sadio Mane won it deep into added time for Liverpool...#AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/E223k2yW6Q — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2019

Title rivals Manchester City won by the same margin – and they were another team who did not have things all their own way in a game they were expected to win, edging Southampton 2-1.

Saints, beaten 9-0 at home by Leicester in their previous Premier League outing, took a shock lead in the 13th minute at the Etihad Stadium with a goal from James Ward-Prowse.

READ MORE Late Walker winner sees Manchester City comeback against Southampton

There were only 20 minutes remaining when Sergio Aguero equalised – and the comeback was complete four minutes from time when Kyle Walker got the winning goal for the hosts.

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 home draw by Wolves.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, captaining the Gunners, netted his first goal in four games in the 21st minute, but Raul Jimenez levelled 14 minutes from time.

After *THAT* late drama, here's the top 4 in the #PL... (👀 on the next fixture column) pic.twitter.com/4b5xWFh84P — Premier League (@premierleague) November 2, 2019

Newcastle improved their survival hopes with a 3-2 victory at out-of-form West Ham.

Ciaran Clark headed the visitors into a 16th-minute lead and Federico Fernandez doubled the advantage six minutes later.

Jonjo Shelvey got a third six minutes into the second half and although Fabian Balbuena and Robert Snodgrass set up a nervy finish with goals inside the last 17 minutes, the Hammers are now without a win since September 22.

Sheffield United continued their impressive start to the season with a 3-0 defeat of Burnley.

The Blades had only scored three home goals prior to this contest but doubled that tally in the first 45 minutes against the Clarets.

John Lundstram opened the scoring from close-range in the 17th minute and doubled the advantage soon after, tapping home a ball from Enda Stevens.

John Fleck got a third goal for Chris Wilder’s team just before half-time.

Goals inside the last quarter from Leandro Trossard and Shane Duffy gave Brighton a 2-0 home victory over struggling Norwich.

In the early kick-off, Manchester United’s mini-revival ended as a superb solo goal from Joshua King earned Bournemouth a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium.

United had been seeking a fourth successive away win in the space of just 10 days to further ease growing pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But King, who began his senior career with United, condemned them to a fourth Premier League defeat of the campaign by neatly swivelling past Aaron Wan-Bissaka to volley home moments before the break.