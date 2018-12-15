Premier League round-up: Last-ditch goal gives Spurs win over Burnley

Christian Eriksen struck an injury-time winner to end Tottenham's frustration against Burnley and earn a 1-0 Premier League win.

Spurs looked like enduring a disappointing comedown from their midweek high in Barcelona as they struggled to break the Clarets down at Wembley.

But Eriksen, introduced from the bench, won it in the first minute of time added on when he coolly clipped home.

It was no more than Spurs deserved, as they missed several chances to have the game wrapped up before then, but they got the job done and cemented their place in the top three.

For Burnley it was another away defeat and they continue to hover above the bottom three.

Watford ended a six-game winless run in the Premier League with a 3-2 success against Cardiff, although they were made to sweat.

The Hornets led 3-0 after 68 minutes after Deulofeu's solo strike and curling efforts from Jose Holebas and Domingos Quina.

But the Bluebirds were grateful for goalkeeper Neil Etheridge's display and refused to submit, scoring two goals in three minutes to set up a nervous finale.

Junior Hoilett struck from 25 yards after 80 minutes and Bobby Reid scrambled in a second soon afterwards, but Watford held on to win. Cardiff now have one point from their last 10 Premier League away games.

Wolves have won three straight top-flight matches for the first time in almost 40 years after beating Bournemouth 2-0 today.

An early goal from Raul Jimenez and a late strike by substitute Ivan Cavaleiro handed Wolves the three points.

Following successes against Chelsea and Newcastle in the past 10 days, it is the first time since March 1980 that Wanderers have recorded a trio of consecutive victories in the top division.

The win saw Nuno Espirito Santo's side climb up to seventh place in the table while Bournemouth remain in mid-table after a sixth defeat in seven Premier League games.

Salomon Rondon's strike secured Newcastle their first victory in four matches as they won 1-0 at Huddersfield, who have now lost four in a row.

Rondon finished off a Newcastle break in the 55th minute at a rain-sodden John Smith's Stadium having been teed up by Javier Manquillo.

Rafael Benitez's men - celebrating a win for only the fourth time this season, the day after it emerged they had cancelled their Christmas party - are up a place to 14th in the Premier League table.

They are six points clear of the relegation zone, in which David Wagner's 18th-placed Huddersfield remain two adrift of safety.

Crystal Palace secured their first Premier League victory without Wilfried Zaha in over two years as Luka Milivojevic's outstanding finish inspired them to overcome Leicester 1-0.

Without their most influential player they followed successive defeats to end the wider run of 13 league defeats that had come when Zaha was unavailable.

During those 13 fixtures - their last league success without him came at struggling Sunderland in September 2016 when Alan Pardew remained manager - they had scored only three goals and conceded 28.

The lack of a consistent goalscorer remained a concern at Selhurst Park but their captain Milivojevic produced a fine first-half finish to give them the lead they retained to move up to 15th and clear of the Premier League's bottom three.