News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League return is a thorny issue for outspoken Danny Rose

Premier League return is a thorny issue for outspoken Danny Rose
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 12, 2020 - 06:37 AM

Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose has branded plans to bring Premier League football back next month as “b******s” and slammed the notion that sport should be used to raise the population’s spirits

following the coronavirus lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined a series of phased measures which include the possibility of behind-closed-doors sporting events from June 1, a situation he said would offer a “much-needed boost to the national morale”.

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ has been looking at a return to action in the coming weeks but Rose treated the discussions with a combination of anger and disdain during an appearance on Instagram Live.

Danny Rose was on loan at Newcastle (PA)
Danny Rose was on loan at Newcastle (PA)

Rose, speaking on Lock’Don Live, said: “Government is saying ‘bring football back’ because it is going to boost the nation’s morale.

“I don’t give a f*** about the nation’s morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk. Football shouldn’t even be spoke about coming back until the numbers (infected or dying) have dropped massively. It’s b******s. We’ll see.”

Rose, who had been playing on loan for Newcastle before the pandemic forced the sporting hiatus, added: “I’m supposed to go back, I think I’m getting tested on Friday so we will just have to wait and see.”

Rose’s comments echo a more reserved assessment from his England team-mate Raheem Sterling. In a video posted to his YouTube channel the Manchester City forward outlined his areas of concern.

While many are keen for the 2019-20 to be concluded – for financial reasons, entertainment value and the integrity of the sport – Sterling believes all such considerations are secondary.

I don't give a f*** about the nation's morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk. Football shouldn't even be spoke about coming back until the numbers (infected or dying) have dropped massively. It's b******s

“The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it’s not just for footballing reasons, it’s safe for not just us footballers but the whole medical staff, referees,” he said.

“I feel like once that side, of the people’s safety and the player’s safety, is secured and their well-being is looked after, then that’s the right time to go back in.

“Until then, I’m…how can I say…not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be. I’ve had friends whose grandma’s passed away, I’ve had family members as well that have passed away. You’ve got to be wise and take care of yourself and those around you.”

Aston Villa defender Tyrone Mings took to Twitter with a similar view – that health concerns were the only measure to be guided by, not footballing ones.

Villa currently sit in the relegation zone but Mings posted: “In my eyes we either play with relegation, because it’s safe to do so, or don’t play because it’s not safe to do so.”

READ MORE

GAA club plan in doubt as less than 58% of players will return in 2020

More on this topic

Steve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending seasonSteve Parish hopeful Premier League clubs will find consensus on ending season

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Gary Neville claims Premier League are ‘frightened’ to back season restartGary Neville claims Premier League are ‘frightened’ to back season restart

Grounds for concern: Brighton chief opposes the idea of games at neutral venuesGrounds for concern: Brighton chief opposes the idea of games at neutral venues


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

coronavirusDanny RoseNewcastleRaheem SterlingTottenhamTyrone MingsTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Coronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easingCoronavirus wrap: Premier League waits for details on lockdown easing

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Silent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no otherSilent sidelines: A Championship weekend like no other

Impossible not to feel sympathy for the boys of summerImpossible not to feel sympathy for the boys of summer


Lifestyle

Agnes Obel tells Ed Power how she channelled the grief from her father’s death into her musicAgnes Obel on why hindsight provided a vision for new album Myopia

Here are three parenting podcasts that may help you deal with issues you experience during lockdown... or at the very least comfort you with the knowledge that you're not the only one experiencing them, writes Eoghan O'Sullivan Podcast Corner: Parenting podcasts for lockdown listening

A new book pays tribute to thecelebrated Cork priest andauthor who championed ‘caint na ndaoine‘, writes Pet O’ConnellFr Peadar Ó Laoghaire: New book pays tribute to Gaelic scholar

Gráinne McGuinness looks at how the health insurance industry is responding to the Covid-19 crisisMaking Cents: Don’t let your health suffer because of crisis

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »