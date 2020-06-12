News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Premier League player names to be replaced with ‘Black Lives Matters’ on shirts

By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 07:05 PM

Players will have the names on the back of their shirts replaced with ‘Black Lives Matter’ for the first 12 fixtures of the restarted Premier League season.

The Premier League has also announced a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo will feature on jerseys for the remainder of the campaign along with a badge paying tribute to the NHS for its work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any player who wishes to take a knee before or during matches – which has come to be recognised as a symbolic act in opposing racism in the last couple of years – will be supported by the league.

The players said in a statement released by the league: “We, the players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for all, regardless of their colour or creed.

“This symbol is a sign of unity from all players, all staff, all clubs, all match officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.”

The Premier League said it stands alongside the Football Association, English Football League, Professional Footballers’ Association, League Managers’ Association and the Professional Game Match Officials Board in opposing discrimination in all its forms.

The statement added: “The Premier League believes there is no room for racism, anywhere #NoRoomForRacism.”

