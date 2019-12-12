News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Premier League names Richard Masters as permanent successor to Richard Scudamore

By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 02:30 PM

Richard Masters has been appointed as the permanent successor to Richard Scudamore as Premier League chief executive.

The league made the announcement on Thursday afternoon, with Masters having served in the position on an interim basis since Scudamore stood down in November of last year.

Susanna Dinnage accepted the role last year before deciding to remain in her role with the Discovery media group.

David Pemsel resigned after allegations about his private life were published (Handout/Premier League)
David Pemsel resigned after allegations about his private life were published (Handout/Premier League)

David Pemsel had been set to join from the Guardian Media Group. His appointment was announced on October 2, with the league saying at the time he would start no later than April 2020.

However, on November 29 the Premier League confirmed he had resigned following newspaper allegations about his private life.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who also chairs the Premier League nominations committee, said: “Richard took on the role of interim chief executive a year ago.

“Since then, the clubs have seen Richard rise to the occasion, dealing with our various stakeholders and partners with aplomb and skill.

“As interim chief executive, he has faced challenges head-on and has proved himself. The clubs believe that this is the right appointment now in the long-term interests of the Premier League.”

David PemselRichard MastersRichard ScudamoreSusanna DinnageTOPIC: Premier League

