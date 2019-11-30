News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League left looking for another new boss after Pemsel resignation

Premier League left looking for another new boss after Pemsel resignation
By Press Association
Saturday, November 30, 2019 - 06:58 AM

The Premier League is facing yet another search for a new chief executive after David Pemsel withdrew from the role following “media disclosures” about his private life.

Pemsel resigned on Friday ahead of taking up the position in February following allegations in a newspaper concerning text messages sent to a former colleague. Richard Masters will continue as interim chief executive.

A statement from the Premier League read: “Following media disclosures earlier this week and discussions with David Pemsel, the Premier League has today accepted David’s resignation and he will no longer be joining as chief executive. No further comment will be made at this stage.”

Pemsel’s resignation has left the organisation looking for its third boss in little more than a year, first choice Susanna Dinnage having decided to remain at media company Discovery.

It was only last month that the Premier League announced Pemsel would join from the Guardian Media Group. It had hoped his strong broadcasting background, having also served as marketing director at ITV before moving to the Guardian, would help it continue to thrive in a changing media environment.

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck, who was involved in the recruitment process, at the time praised the 51-year-old’s “straightforward style and personal integrity”.

When he was appointed, Pemsel, a Chelsea fan, had described himself as “thrilled” and “excited” to be joining the Premier League. He said he was “honoured to take the helm of such an influential and prestigious organisation”.

The Premier League’s long-serving executive chairman Richard Scudamore, who drove its huge commercial success over the last 20 years, helping secure a series of lucrative domestic and overseas television deals, announced his intention to stand down as long ago as June 2018.

Susanna Dinnage opted against joining the Premier League (Handout/PA).
Susanna Dinnage opted against joining the Premier League (Handout/PA).

However, after two ill-fated appointments, the position remains embarrassingly vacant.

Dinnage, the global president of the Animal Planet channel, was the first chosen candidate last November following a global headhunting process. She stepped down less than two months later citing a change of heart, opting to return to her old post.

BBC Studios chief executive Tim Davie was in January also reported to have turned down the opportunity.

Pemsel will also not be continuing in his role at the Guardian Media Group, who confirmed the appointment of Anna Bateson as interim chief executive.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to express our gratitude to David for his leadership during an extremely important period for the organisation.”

More on this topic

Freddie Ljungberg determined to bring joy back to ArsenalFreddie Ljungberg determined to bring joy back to Arsenal

Liam Brady: There's no instant cure for all that ails ArsenalLiam Brady: There's no instant cure for all that ails Arsenal

Mourinho delighted to see Taylor in United squadMourinho delighted to see Taylor in United squad

Five things you might not know about interim Arsenal boss Freddie LjungbergFive things you might not know about interim Arsenal boss Freddie Ljungberg

David PemselfootballTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham jobJose Mourinho denies claim he met with Arsenal before taking Tottenham job

Guardiola open to Manchester City contract extensionGuardiola open to Manchester City contract extension

Liam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting gameLiam Mackey: Mick and Ireland play the waiting game

Racecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we wantRacecourses need to up game so racing fans see product we want


Lifestyle

One of the other big deaths this week was Clive James, and while we haven’t been able to find any Leeside branches in his family tree, some might remember his visit to the Everyman in 2006 as part of a tour around his memoir, North Face of Soho.Scene and Heard: Clive James and Jonathan Miller pass away

Dermot Bannon: “There is a hunger for architecture that I have never experienced before.”Despite housing crisis there's a hunger for architecture like never before

Hannah Stephenson shares the secrets of success after attending a masterclass with a top floral school.How to make your own sustainable festive wreath for Christmas

Let’s start this week with a couple of questions. What is the world’s best-value wine? And what is the world’s best-value fine wine for long ageing?Leslie Williams: Sherry, the world’s best-value wine

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »