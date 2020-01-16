News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League is most popular league in China – report

Premier League is most popular league in China – report
By Press Association
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 02:13 PM

The Premier League is the most popular league in China, according to a report ranking the online performance of European clubs in the country.

The annual Red Card report, which is in the ninth year of its publication, rates the popularity of European clubs, leagues and players online in China.

The digital awards were judged by a specifically selected panel of 10 industry experts in China across agencies, broadcasters, media, and consultancies, with the Premier League topping the charts.

“To receive this Red Card award for the second year running is a great honour and testament to the Premier League and our clubs’ loyal fanbase in China,” said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.

To receive this Red Card award for the second year running is a great honour and testament to the Premier League and our clubs’ loyal fanbase in China

“We witnessed their passionate support during last year’s successful Premier League Asia Trophy in Nanjing and Shanghai, something that has been reflected by the growing popularity of our digital coverage in the country.

“Through our dedicated content team we have delivered innovative and compelling content across key platforms such as Douyin and Weibo, while the tournament itself also provided a valuable opportunity to offer promotional support for PP Sports, as we officially launched our broadcast partnership with them.

“We are committed to developing our digital presence in China and bringing the Premier League closer to millions of fans in the country.”

While the Premier League was the top league in China, the number one club online was Spanish champions Barcelona. The number one player online was Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

More on this topic

Ings for England – Hasenhuttl backs in-form strikerIngs for England – Hasenhuttl backs in-form striker

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Manchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle EastManchester United shelve plans for winter training camp in Middle East

Premier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Conor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ CerroneConor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours winMata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours win

Rescue package likely to minimise FAI job lossesRescue package likely to minimise FAI job losses


Lifestyle

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Natural health with Meghan Shepard.Natural health: Christmas flu-like virus has left me exhausted; Improving heart health

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »