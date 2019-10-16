News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League given assurances over Champions League places

Premier League given assurances over Champions League places
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 06:42 PM

The Premier League has received assurances that there are no current proposals to cut the number of Champions League group stage places for English clubs.

The PA news agency understands the league was surprised and disappointed by the suggestion last week from European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson that England, Germany, Italy and Spain might have to accept a drop from four automatic places to three in a revamped competition from 2024.

The league has since held talks with European Leagues, a group which represents 36 professional leagues across 29 countries, and been reassured that there are no fixed proposals at this stage, with the principles behind a new-look competition still being worked on.

European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson had suggested the ‘big four’ leagues may have to face a cut in the number of automatic Champions League group stage places they receive (Jamie Gardner/PA)
European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson had suggested the ‘big four’ leagues may have to face a cut in the number of automatic Champions League group stage places they receive (Jamie Gardner/PA)

The relationship between the Premier League and European Leagues is understood to remain very strong, and the English league will host the continental body’s club advisory platform and general assembly in London over Thursday and Friday.

Delegates from nearly 200 European clubs will attend the event, as will speakers from the world players’ union FIFPro and various supporters’ groups.

Olsson said last week that clubs from England, Germany, Italy and Spain may have to consider a cut to improve access to the competition for teams from other countries.

Discussions are ongoing about how Europe’s top club competition might look from 2024-25 onwards.

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, chairman of the European Club Association (ECA), has proposed a model featuring more group-stage matches, promotion and relegation between the Champions League and Europa League and a large increase in the number of clubs qualifying for Europe via continental competition, rather than performance in their home league.

He said last week the model would reduce risk and provide greater stability for big clubs in smaller leagues, such as Celtic and Ajax, by helping them avoid elimination at the play-off stage.

European Leagues is opposed to the ECA plan, with Olsson calling it a “closed league” which would “kill” interest in domestic competition. Olsson also said the current 13 games from the start of the group phase to the final was “the limit”, citing player welfare as a key concern.

UEFA announced in August 2016 that four clubs each from England, Germany, Italy and Spain would be given automatic places in the group phase from the 2018-19 season onwards.

LaLiga is understood to be open to the idea of fewer automatic places, but it is unlikely it would agree to it unilaterally.

More on this topic

Willian, that was really something – Brazilian boosts Blues beyond LilleWillian, that was really something – Brazilian boosts Blues beyond Lille

Salah spares Liverpool blushes after Reds surrender lead against SalzburgSalah spares Liverpool blushes after Reds surrender lead against Salzburg

Focus on Gnabry: Power Serge helps Bayern Munich thrash TottenhamFocus on Gnabry: Power Serge helps Bayern Munich thrash Tottenham

Sterling steps off bench to help Manchester City beat determined Dinamo ZagrebSterling steps off bench to help Manchester City beat determined Dinamo Zagreb


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Andrea AgnelliECAEuropean LeaguesLars Christer OlssonPremier LeagueTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card'There are much better options' - Phil Mickelson did not expect Presidents Cup wild card

Celtic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chancesCeltic striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo willing to wait for first-team chances

Rob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean CroninRob Herring flying to Japan to replace injured Sean Cronin

Tokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climateTokyo 2020 marathon and race walking to be moved to Sapporo’s cooler climate


Lifestyle

Munster offers so many hidden gems with bargains, ideas and must-have products for the interiors enthusiast who is always on the lookout for something new, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Made in Munster: So many treasure troves for the interiors enthusiast

Aileen Lee in conversation with ceramist Hedi O'Neill.Made in Munster: 'My advice? Be free in your style’ - Ceramist Hedi O'Neill

Red lips are hot for autumn but can you make them part of your everyday makeup? Rachel Marie Walsh thinks so.Code red: Making a statement with red lipstick for the everyday look

Welcome to the Autumn/Winter edition of ieStyle.Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy 'ieStyle' magazine

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »