News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from heading

Premier League exploring whether academy players should be banned from heading
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 10:39 PM

The Premier League is looking into whether academy players of a certain age should be banned from heading a football and have emailed all 20 clubs in the wake of a recent study into the link between the sport and dementia.

Last week, a report published and titled ‘Football’s Influence on Lifelong Health and Dementia Risk’ found footballers were three-and-a-half times more likely to suffer from degenerative brain conditions than the general population.

The research looked at 7,676 Scottish footballers born between 1900 and 1976 who were matched with 23,000 people from similar areas and backgrounds.

It led to the Scottish Football Association considering a ban on children under 12 heading the ball and former player Lenny Johnrose, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2017, called for children aged 14 and under to be banned from heading.

Lenny Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2017 (PA Video)
Lenny Johnrose was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in March 2017 (PA Video)

The United States is the only country in the world which has a similar ban. Children aged 10 and under are not allowed to head the ball in games or practice, while there are limits placed in training sessions for 11-to-13 year olds.

Johnrose told the PA news agency: “At least in America they have done something straight away. We’re taking chances with people’s lives and it does sicken me.

“I’m going to spend the next few weeks, months, however long it takes speaking to as many authorities as I can to try and get them to do something about it. I don’t see the point in taking that risk.

“It’s not even a big loss to say: ‘At your age, 14 and under, you’re not heading the ball’. It won’t cause any harm or damage to anybody.”

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor supports the introduction of a heading ban for under-11s (Andy Hampson/PA)
PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor supports the introduction of a heading ban for under-11s (Andy Hampson/PA)

The funding for the study came from the Football Association and the Professional Footballers’ Association while, back in 2017, PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor stated he would support the introduction of a heading ban for under-11s.

In the wake of the study, led by consultant neuropathologist Dr Willie Stewart of Glasgow University, Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters has emailed all 20 clubs confirming the organising body are looking into the latest findings and deciding whether action should be taken.

The FA’s independently chaired medical and football advisory group does not yet believe there is enough evidence at this stage to make changes to the way modern-day football is played, at any level of the game.

It has reissued best practice coaching advice in youth football, which advises limiting repetitive heading practice and using age-appropriate balls and softer items like balloons or sponge balls.

More on this topic

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Ward: Leicester could be going for a Burton if they underestimate BrewersWard: Leicester could be going for a Burton if they underestimate Brewers

Tottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry KaneTottenham must stick together to turn around current form – Harry Kane

Paul McShane sacrifices Spanish lessons to keep football dream alivePaul McShane sacrifices Spanish lessons to keep football dream alive


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

DementiaFAPFAPremier LeagueRichard MastersTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Phoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury rebornPhoenix club campaigners remain determined to see Bury reborn

Gary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fightGary Neville: England’s players brave enough to cause sea change in racism fight

World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio excited about bright future for EnglandWorld Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio excited about bright future for England

Celtic and Lazio charged by UEFA over ‘illicit chants’ during Europa League gameCeltic and Lazio charged by UEFA over ‘illicit chants’ during Europa League game


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »