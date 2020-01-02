Premier League debut was realisation of Adam Idah's dream

Cork’s Adam Idah has described making his Premier League debut as a moment he had been dreaming about since he was a child.

The 18-year-old Ireland U21 international came off the bench in stoppage time off to replace Alexander Tettey as Norwich drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

“I’m delighted because I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a young boy,” said the striker. “I’m very honoured and happy to make my debut.

“I found out on Tuesday after training that I’d be involved and I was delighted, so I went home and rang my family straight away. They watched the game so I’m buzzing.

“I was delighted to get on the pitch. To make a small impact when I came on was great for me. Now, it’s time to keep my head down and try to get a few more minutes. I want to work hard and if I get the chance, I’ll take it. If not, I’ll keep working hard.”

Club academy graduate Idah paid tribute to Canaries boss Daniel Farke.

“It’s been great working with Daniel,” he said. “Everyone knows he trusts young players like Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell, Jamal Lewis and Ben Godfrey, so for me to work under him is unbelievable. I knew he trusted me to bring me on, so I’m grateful to have him as my manager.

“Watching the other young lads go from academy football into the first team gives you that belief and hope that you can do the same thing and follow their paths. It’s great to play with them.”