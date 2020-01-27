News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League clubs were warned cup replays would fall during winter break – FA

Premier League clubs were warned cup replays would fall during winter break – FA
By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 04:33 PM

The Football Association says Liverpool and other Premier League clubs were warned that FA Cup fourth-round replays would fall during the mid-season break, and says it “went to great lengths” to ensure a break could happen at all.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has said that neither he nor his first-team stars will be present for their replay at home to Shrewsbury, which is set to take place on February 4 and would therefore mean the club only having 10 football-free days during the rest period.

He said his club wanted to “respect” the mid-season break, and the intention is that under-23s boss Neil Critchley will take charge of a youthful Reds side for the replay.

The FA went to great lengths to create an annual mid-season player break, working closely with the Premier League and its clubs

Klopp said on Sunday: “The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there.”

The FA defended its position in a statement issued this afternoon, citing the fact that it had made concessions over the fifth round in order to fit a break in.

Fifth-round ties will now be played in midweek in March, and there will be no replays from that stage onwards.

“The FA went to great lengths to create an annual mid-season player break, working closely with the Premier League and its clubs,” an FA statement read.

Jason Cummings’ brace ensured a replay for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)
Jason Cummings’ brace ensured a replay for Shrewsbury (Nick Potts/PA)

“It is a new and significant addition to the English football calendar and is designed to benefit clubs and their players.

“To accommodate the annual mid-season player break, the FA rescheduled the fifth round to midweek and removed fifth-round replays from the calendar. This allowed the Premier League room in its calendar to have a split round of fixtures over two weekends.

“Prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, all clubs accepted that FA Cup fourth-round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break.

“This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break.”

The other clubs so far affected by this are Newcastle, Southampton and Tottenham, who all face fourth-round replays.

The FA is understood to have no plans to scrap fourth-round replays despite calls, especially from the likes of Klopp and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, to do so.

It feels it has to represent the interests of clubs all the way down the pyramid. FA Cup runs can have a transformative financial effect on clubs, with Lincoln attributing some of their investment in training facilities to revenue earned from success in the competition.

Accrington chief executive Andy Holt criticised Liverpool on Twitter, saying: “This is a battle @FA must win or their flagship competition is totally undermined. @LFC need censuring and fining heavily. It’s not their football.”

It is understood Klopp’s stance has the backing of the club’s owners, while former Reds defender Jamie Carragher – now a pundit – also spoke out in the German’s defence.

“Senior players having a winter break is right, you can’t implement one and then have a replay in the break. That’s the same for all PL clubs,” Carragher wrote on Twitter.

“But Klopp should take the team, his young players will be delighted and the picture of him in Ibiza with a (beer) will be on every front page!”

The club have already been forced to make a similar decision in regard to the Carabao Cup earlier this season, when a side led by Critchley played against Aston Villa while the first team competed in the Club World Cup in Qatar last month.

More on this topic

Firmino fires Liverpool to win at WolvesFirmino fires Liverpool to win at Wolves

Moses joins Inter Milan on loan from ChelseaMoses joins Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Wilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughtsWilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughts

James knows Manchester United must improve as Solskjaer retains board supportJames knows Manchester United must improve as Solskjaer retains board support

FA CupFootball AssociationJurgen KloppReplaysShrewsburyWinter breakPremier LeagueTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

In pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe BryantIn pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant

New FAI President keen for Brian Kerr to return to FAINew FAI President keen for Brian Kerr to return to FAI

England prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year dealEngland prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year deal

Dear Basketball – Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning retirement letterDear Basketball – Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning retirement letter


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Crime Writer, Patricia Gibney

In the middle of awards season, the Grammy Awards is a chance for musicians to hit up the red carpet and wear their biggest and boldest outfits.Pink was the unexpected colour of choice at the Grammy Awards

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »