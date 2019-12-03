Premier League clubs to learn mid-season break fate in December

Premier League teams will discover when they will have their mid-season break no later than Friday, December 20.

For the first time clubs will be granted a hiatus in the middle of the Premier League campaign, with matchday 26 split across the weekends of February 7-10 and February 14-17.

Due to the draws for the Champions League and Europa League first knockout rounds not taking place until Monday, December 16, the Premier League is holding off on announcing domestic fixtures for February.

A Premier League statement read: “The mid-season player break will have the 10 fixtures of matchweek 26, split across the two weekends of 7-10 February and 14-17 February, 2020.

“The break was introduced in June 2018 after positive discussions with The FA and the EFL regarding the football calendar.”

All matches across both weekends will be broadcast live.

It is hoped that the introduction of a break will assist the England national team, and international stars playing in the Premier League, for summer tournaments and in the run-in to the end of the domestic season.