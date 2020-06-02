News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Premier League clubs given green light to organise friendlies before resumption

Premier League clubs given green light to organise friendlies before resumption
By Press Association
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 09:58 PM

Premier League clubs have been given the go-ahead to organise friendlies ahead of the competition’s resumption, the PA news agency understands.

Top-flight action has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but ‘Project Restart’ is well under way and play is set to resume on June 17.

Players stepped up from socially-distanced, small group training to contact sessions last week, with some clubs going on to take part in in-house 11-a-side matches.

The PA news agency now understands that Premier League clubs are allowed to organise friendlies at training grounds of stadiums to fine-tune ahead of the resumption of action.

The league sent guidelines to the 20 teams on Tuesday outlining restrictions, including the need for a full risk assessment to take place before matches that members of staff would have to officiate instead of referees.

Clubs are not allowed to travel more than 90 minutes for these friendly games, which players must go to in their own cars as social distancing and hygiene measures are implemented.

The development will come as a surprise to some expecting intra-squad matches to be the only way to prepare in an 11-a-side match.

Liverpool, Southampton and Sheffield United are among the sides to have done internal matches, with the latter increasing the workload as fitness improves.

Blades midfielder Ben Osborn said: “I think they might be trying to (get friendlies), if it gets passed by the Premier League or Government.

“But at the moment we’re just gearing up the minutes.

“It was 50 minutes the other day, 70 minutes today and next week we’ll have a couple more games to try and get that intensity back, trying to get the fitness back.”


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Premier League

More in this Section

Open GAA pitches to help people’s mental health, pleads FitzgeraldOpen GAA pitches to help people’s mental health, pleads Fitzgerald

Darling shines brightest on racing’s returnDarling shines brightest on racing’s return

John Fogarty: If counties aren't back training already, they're losingJohn Fogarty: If counties aren't back training already, they're losing

Picture Perfect: 'I'm looking at a bunch of Irish supporters with the European bronze medalist stuck on their shoulders'Picture Perfect: 'I'm looking at a bunch of Irish supporters with the European bronze medalist stuck on their shoulders'


Lifestyle

Bless me readers, I have sinned. This week, we had more than a few visitors around, some water was wasted in the back garden and I was judgmental about my friends’ parenting style.Learner Dad: The highlight was when my daughter roared, ‘this is just like being on holidays’

Wearing gloves when out in public has become more prevalent and so has pulling them on in the garden during lockdown, writes Ray RyanIreland's growing love for gardening

Dublin songstress, Imelda May.Imelda May returns with spoken word album Slip Of The Tongue

Back in the day, there was a device called a GameShark.GameTech: Maneater is a game with bite

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »