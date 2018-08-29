Home»Sport

Premier League clubs continue to ring changes for Carabao Cup clashes

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 08:11 PM

Premier League clubs continued to ring the changes for the Carabao Cup second round as Everton, Newcastle and Watford made 21 between them.

That continued a trend from Tuesday night as wholesale changes were made by clubs prioritising their league campaigns.

Everton faced Championship side Rotherham with eight changes as on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma made his first start.

Fellow summer signing Lucas Digne made his second appearance, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was rested and 20-year-old Kieran Dowell made only his fourth appearance and his first since May 2016.

It was a similar story for Newcastle for their trip to Nottingham Forest as their seven changes included a return for on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kenedy.

There was a full debut for Yoshinori Muto, while academy products Sean Longstaff and Jamie Sterry also started, as did former Forest goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

For Watford’s game at Reading, the Premier League club handed debuts to Marc Navarro, Adam Masina, Ben Wilmot and Domingos Quina, a first start for Ken Sema and a return to action for Nathaniel Chalobah.

On Tuesday evening Fulham turned to an all-new starting XI for the game with Exeter and every top flight team in action made at least eight changes, with four teams showing just a sole survivor from the weekend’s XIs.

Two of those met in the only all-Premier League tie of the second round, with Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi named in otherwise unfamiliar sides at the Amex Stadium.

Bournemouth have yet to make a change in the league this season but changed everyone apart from winger Ryan Fraser as they hosted MK Dons, while only Christopher Schindler remained from Huddersfield’s stalemate with Cardiff as the Terriers travelled to Stoke.

Wolves – also unchanged in league action so far – West Ham, Cardiff and Crystal Palace made nine changes apiece, leaving Leicester retaining three players from the side that beat Southampton to face Fleetwood.

- Press Association


