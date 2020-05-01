News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Premier League clubs committed to finishing 2019-20 season

By Press Association
Friday, May 01, 2020 - 04:51 PM

Premier League clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019-20 season amid the coronavirus pandemic at a shareholders’ meeting on Friday.

Top-flight sides were briefed on the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans, with the professional game in England having been suspended since March 13.

The league stressed that any return to training and match action would only happen if the Government gave the go-ahead.

A statement read: “The league and clubs are considering the first tentative moves forward and will only return to training and playing with Government guidance, under expert medical advice and after consultation with players and managers.

The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 (Martin Rickett/PA)
“The league welcomed the creation of the Government medical working group for a return of elite sport, which met for the first time this morning.

“No decisions were taken at today’s shareholders’ meeting and clubs exchanged views on the information provided regarding Project Restart. It was agreed that the PFA, LMA, players and managers are key to this process and will be further consulted.

“The clubs reconfirmed their commitment to finishing the 2019/20 season, maintaining integrity of the competition and welcomed the Government’s support.”

