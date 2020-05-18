Premier League clubs approve plans to resume training on Tuesday

Premier League clubs have unanimously approved plans to resume training in small groups from Tuesday as part of the competition’s Project Restart strategy.

Players must practise social distancing at all times, the league said, with contact training not permitted at this stage.

Testing for coronavirus at top-flight clubs has taken place over the last two days, and will continue throughout the training period and the return to match action in a bid to make the environment as safe as possible for all concerned.

Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from Tuesday afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so Full statement: https://t.co/8F3qJxZssV pic.twitter.com/nEdWoQ8EGI — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2020

The league was suspended on March 13 but no date for a resumption has yet been fixed.