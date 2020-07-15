News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Premier League clubs agree transfer window from July 27 to October 5

By Press Association
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 11:52 AM

Premier League clubs have agreed a 10-week summer transfer window which opens on July 27.

Subject to the approval of football’s world governing body FIFA, the window will open the day after the 2019-20 season finishes and end on October 5, the date UEFA had recommended for the closure of registration periods across Europe.

The Premier League said that following consultation with the English Football League, a domestic-only window will also be added from October 5 and close on October 16.

Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top flight sides can trade with EFL clubs and loan or sign players permanently.

