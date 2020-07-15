Premier League clubs agree transfer window from July 27 to October 5

Premier League clubs have agreed a 10-week summer transfer window which opens on July 27.

Subject to the approval of football’s world governing body FIFA, the window will open the day after the 2019-20 season finishes and end on October 5, the date UEFA had recommended for the closure of registration periods across Europe.

The Premier League said that following consultation with the English Football League, a domestic-only window will also be added from October 5 and close on October 16.

Premier League Shareholders have agreed on the dates for the Summer 2020 Transfer Window The window will open for 10 weeks, starting 27 July and ending 5 October Full details: https://t.co/G9uDlrx3ii pic.twitter.com/SFvK4mVZsC — Premier League (@premierleague) July 15, 2020

Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top flight sides can trade with EFL clubs and loan or sign players permanently.