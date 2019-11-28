News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Potter welcomes returns of Dunk and Connolly

Potter welcomes returns of Dunk and Connolly
By Press Association
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 05:10 PM

Graham Potter will be boosted by the return of two key players for Brighton’s trip to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.

Leicester secured a 2-0 win at the Amex Stadium last weekend, with Seagulls captain Lewis Dunk missing the fixture after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season earlier in the month.

The centre-back will return for the clash against the Reds and talented young forward Aaron Connolly should feature too.

A groin injury had sidelined the Republic of Ireland striker, but the 19-year-old is fit again.

“It’s a big boost to have Lewis Dunk back this weekend,” Potter said at his pre-match press conference.

“He’s been great for us and anyone would miss their skipper, so we’re delighted to be able to have him back for selection.”

Brighton are set to be without Solly March and although Brazilian Bernardo featured for the Under-23s on Wednesday, he is still lacking match-fitness.

Potter added: “Aaron Connolly is back in the squad and training now too.

“We’ve got Solly March who has a bit of tightness in his groin so he’s doubtful at the moment for the weekend.

“Bernardo got his first 45 minutes last night but Saturday will come a bit too soon.”

Former Ostersund manager Potter, along with his backroom staff, has signed a new contract which will run until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

He only took over from Chris Hughton in the summer but has led Brighton to fine victories over Everton and Tottenham this season.

While happy, the 44-year-old knows there is a long way to go with the club five points above the bottom three and in 12th position after 13 games.

Potter said: “We’ve still got a lot to do and from my perspective it’s a little bit strange because we haven’t done anything.

“I’m not one of those people that feels that secure by the length of the contract. I know the business we’re in.

“It’s a fantastic gesture and symbol and signal from the club that they believe in the potential we’re showing, so we’re delighted.”

More on this topic

Pochettino grateful for opportunity to have been part of Tottenham ‘history’Pochettino grateful for opportunity to have been part of Tottenham ‘history’

Hodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon followHodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon follow

Pellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woesPellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woes

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Aaron ConnollyBrightonGraham PotterLewis DunkLiverpoolPremier LeagueTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Hodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon followHodgson happy with Crystal Palace form and believes results will soon follow

Pellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woesPellegrini focused on present not future as West Ham look to banish woes

Wijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can copeWijnaldum: Losing Fabinho would be ‘big blow’ but Liverpool can cope

Manchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubsManchester City owners add Mumbai City to portfolio of clubs


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps revs up to explore the tradition of pedal power.Vintage View: Rev up to explore the tradition of pedal power

As we prepare to enter the 2020s, Pat Fitzpatrick takes a look back at the first two decades of the century so far.Reeling in the decades: A look back at the first two decades of the century so far

The cold hard frost of these late November mornings do a wonderful thing to our winter root vegetables, especially the parsnip.Currabinny Cooks: Cooking up cosy parsnip recipes

Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at Cork University Hospital (CUH)Working Life: Dr Liam Healy, clinical lead for stroke services at CUH

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »