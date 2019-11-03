Potter believes good home form is important for Brighton

Graham Potter emphasised the importance of good home form after his side recorded their third consecutive win at the Amex Stadium with a 2-0 victory against Norwich.

Leandro Trossard broke the deadlock midway through the second half, when he poked the ball past Tim Krul to give his side the lead.

The Seagulls then wrapped up the win in the 84th minute when Shane Duffy slid in to tap a Trossard free-kick into the net.

Brighton had been made to wait for their first home victory of the season, until October 5 against Tottenham, but have now followed it up with wins against Everton and Norwich.

On his side’s recent home form Potter said: “I think if you’re going to do anything in the season you have to be good at home, and it’s nice for our supporters to see the team win.

“I think before those wins it was a long time before they had that feeling and that can bring a bit of anxiousness and negativity, so it’s good to win home games because that can set you up away to go and try and take points.

“But, it’s the Premier League, we have to start again, our next home game is Leicester so it’s a difficult match and before that we’ve got Manchester United.

“So, whilst it’s nice to win we need to start again on Monday and prepare to play Man U.”

Norwich have scored just once away from home this season, against Liverpool on the opening day, and have only picked up one point on the road, at Bournemouth on October 19.

Manager Daniel Farke said: “We will be till the end of the season the underdog in each and every game but it’s not the situation where we will raise the white flag.

“Even this game showed we are capable to win points on this level and we had some really good games when we were able to win these points like against Manchester City, Newcastle and Bournemouth.”

Forward Teemu Pukki started the season in good form, scoring six goals in August and September, but has not scored since his side’s shock win over last season’s champions Manchester City on September 14.

When asked about the Finnish striker, manager Farke said: “Yes in general the last few games were tough for him and I was also pretty critical and self-critical with our offensive line behind him.

“My feeling was today in general, the approach was in several situations much better, because it’s also important the offensive players are there in terms of defending.

“It was definitely a difficult game for our offensive play because we had to defend so much against this side.”