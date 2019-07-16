Post-game melee follows UCD's shock win over Bohemians

Some over-zealous celebrations sparked a post-game melee at the UCD Bowl after the hosts stunned Bohemians last night.

UCD goalie Conor Kearns pointedly celebrated his clean sheet in front of the outraged Bohs fans after the final whistle.

He was accosted by a number of angry Bohs players as both teams rushed in to back their men.

Kearns was held back before a delayed exit as plastic bottles were thrown in his direction.

A Bohs supporter also attempted to confront the 'keeper but was blocked by stewards.

Some unsavoury scenes after the game in the UCD Bowl as Conor Kearns celebrated in front of the Bohs fans. The UCD 'keeper had to wait to make his exit as objects were thrown while the referee was also delayed. pic.twitter.com/09FoJyBXuR — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) July 16, 2019

Yoyo Mahdy's stunning goal, in the eighth minute, proved the winner for The Students.