Post-game melee follows UCD's shock win over Bohemians

Conor Kearns of UCD, second left, tussles with Bohemians players. Photos by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 01:46 PM

Some over-zealous celebrations sparked a post-game melee at the UCD Bowl after the hosts stunned Bohemians last night.

UCD goalie Conor Kearns pointedly celebrated his clean sheet in front of the outraged Bohs fans after the final whistle.

He was accosted by a number of angry Bohs players as both teams rushed in to back their men.

Kearns was held back before a delayed exit as plastic bottles were thrown in his direction.

A Bohs supporter also attempted to confront the 'keeper but was blocked by stewards.

Yoyo Mahdy's stunning goal, in the eighth minute, proved the winner for The Students.

