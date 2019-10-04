News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pope targets England number one shirt

Pope targets England number one shirt
By Press Association
Friday, October 04, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope has set his sights on becoming England number one but admits it will take time to displace friend and rival Jordan Pickford.

Pope’s dislocated shoulder, mere weeks after earning his sole England cap and being an unused squad member at the 2018 World Cup, largely ensured he did not feature for the Clarets in the Premier League last season.

The 27-year-old has re-established himself as Burnley’s first-choice custodian in the last couple of months and his early-season form has led to call-ups in the last two England squads.

Ahead of linking up with his international team-mates next week for their Euro 2020 qualifying trips to the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, Pope admitted becoming Gareth Southgate’s first choice is a major motivation.

“It’s something that I can say now is an aim for me, something to look at, there’s obviously a long way to go,” Pope said.

“We’re seven games into this season, I’ve just come off an injury of six months of last season, so something that’s maybe not in the immediate future but something that longer-term I can think of as being a goal of mine.

“To have that cap was a massive privilege and honour, to be able to do that and be part of the World Cup squad. That’s one dream fulfilled, it’s kind of moving on and setting new targets and new goals.”

Tom Heaton’s departure to Aston Villa over the summer smoothed Pope’s passage at Burnley although the pair are the main challengers to Everton shot-stopper Pickford with England.

Pope, though, insists all three spur each other on, adding: “We get on great as friends and when we do get to catch up, we get on really well. But when training time comes along we really try and push each other to get better.

“That’s the environment for goalkeeping. It’s something you’re used to and built into you as a goalkeeper growing up is that when you train with other goalkeepers, you push each other to the next level.”

The 27-year-old says he is “looking forward to seeing Jordan” ahead of Everton’s trip to Turf Moor this weekend, where Burnley will be without Danny Drinkwater and almost certainly fellow midfielder Jack Cork as well.

Drinkwater is continuing his recovery from an ankle injury while Burnley are reluctant to take any risks with Cork, who suffered a minor fracture to his shoulder blade during the 2-2 draw at Villa last weekend.

Reflecting on his own time on the sidelines, Pope added: “Injuries are the toughest thing about football, watching everyone else training and you’re stuck in the gym or in a room with the physio getting treatment.

“The early weeks when your arm is in a sling and you can’t move, and you’ve got to sleep sitting up, they are the slowest times.

“(Being back playing) is something I can appreciate more having come through it.

“I like to think I appreciated it before but the high of being at the World Cup, coming back and then three days later having the injury – it makes you realise one day everything can be fine and then the next it can be taken away really quickly.

“It’s definitely helped me with that.”

More on this topic

Chilwell hails opposite number Robertson as ‘best in the world’Chilwell hails opposite number Robertson as ‘best in the world’

Accrington chief Holt calls on governing bodies to offer more help to struggling clubsAccrington chief Holt calls on governing bodies to offer more help to struggling clubs

Positive injury reports on Shane Duffy and David McGoldrickPositive injury reports on Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick

Sanchez Flores wants to get Watford playing with styleSanchez Flores wants to get Watford playing with style


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballJordan PickfordNick PopeTom HeatonPremier LeagueBurnleyTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

We know what we’re good at – England boss Jones unmoved by Argentina tauntsWe know what we’re good at – England boss Jones unmoved by Argentina taunts

Gerrard rues absence of VAR after Rangers denied ‘blatant’ penaltyGerrard rues absence of VAR after Rangers denied ‘blatant’ penalty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United’s draw against AZ AlkmaarOle Gunnar Solskjaer happy with Manchester United’s draw against AZ Alkmaar

Ireland’s confidence is skin deep. It’s not deep in their bonesIreland’s confidence is skin deep. It’s not deep in their bones


Lifestyle

From gleaming metals and rich opulence, to unfussy, functional pieces, the dawn of a new decade has something for everyone, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 of the hottest homeware and interior design trends for 2020

Every parent knows that discipline is one of the hardest parts of parenting. We want our children to grow up knowing right from wrong, but it can often be hard to know the best way to teach children to behave.Experts explain how to discipline kids without physical punishment

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: The old doll do get fierce frisky when I Skype her pretending to be Alf from Home and Away

Ireland’s rock-star puppet is on a nationwide tour. Bosco talks with Donal O’Keeffe about environmentalism, Brexit and Michael DBack in the box: Why Bosco is Ireland’s favourite five-year-old

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »