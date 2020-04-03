News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Poosible Ceballos boost for Arsenal: Football rumours from the media

Poosible Ceballos boost for Arsenal: Football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 09:36 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal are a step closer to permanently signing Dani Ceballos, the Daily Mirror reports. The 23-year-old has been put on a list of surplus players at Real Madrid, where he is due to return in the coming months. Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane is open to the Spain midfielder being loaned to the north Londoners again, but the Daily Star reports LaLiga clubs Valencia and Real Betis are also interested in Ceballos.

Raul Jimenez says he has no release clause in his Wolves contract, which will frustrate potential suitors. Manchester United and Real Madrid were said to be interested in the Mexico forward, who lit up the Premier League with 22 goals prior to the pandemic. The 28-year-old told Spanish newspaper Marca he did not have a release clause at the club, who he said had impressed and were “fighting as equals” with every other side in the league.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is ‘no chance’ of signing with Manchester United, a former player says (Anthony Devlin)
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is ‘no chance’ of signing with Manchester United, a former player says (Anthony Devlin)

Former Manchester United and Aston Villa player Paul McGrath says midfielder Jack Grealish has “no chance” of moving to Old Trafford. The Villa captain had been linked with a move to United this summer but the Daily Star quotes ex-Ireland international McGrath as doubting the move after the 24-year-old was criticised for not following his own advice to stay at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Gent and Canada forward Jonathan David wants to play in the Premier League, he has told The Guardian. The 20-year-old scored 23 goals this season for his Belgian club and has attracted the eyes of Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea. David told the paper he wants to become “one of the best strikers” in the world game, adding: “The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Maxime Lopez: Marseille’s 22-year-old French midfielder is being monitored by Aston Villa, according to Birmingham Live.

Callum Wilson: The Bournemouth striker, 28, says he does not deserve to be linked with bigger Premier League sides due to his current run of poor form, Sky Sports reports.

Callum WilsonDani CeballosJack GrealishJonathan DavidMaxime LopezPaul McGrathRaul Jimenez

More in this Section

Castleisland set to close next week unless solution can be foundCastleisland set to close next week unless solution can be found

‘Some players may have played their last game’‘Some players may have played their last game’

Players must ‘share financial burden’ during coronavirus suspension – PFAPlayers must ‘share financial burden’ during coronavirus suspension – PFA

Kevin De Bruyne would prefer full 2020-21 season over finishing current campaignKevin De Bruyne would prefer full 2020-21 season over finishing current campaign


Lifestyle

Much has been said about the perils of being stuck in the house 24/7, like family pets interrupting your important conference calls, your partner leaving their dirty dishes everywhere and the lack of respite from the kids.Silver lining: Seven enforced money-saving habits you might want to continue after lockdown

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

A passion for heritage and the discovery of some nifty new software has resulted in an Irish architect putting colour on thousands of old photographs, writes Marjorie BrennanThousands of old Irish photos transformed through restoring and colourising

Richard Hogan, family psychotherapist, addresses a reader's question about life during lockdownHolding on: how to help your child through the crisis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »