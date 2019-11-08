News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Police reassure Liverpool and Man City over matchday safety concerns

Police reassure Liverpool and Man City over matchday safety concerns
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 01:33 PM

Merseyside Police insist a “comprehensive and appropriate” operation is in place for Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

City are reported to have contacted their opponents about the arrival of the team coach at Anfield after a social media post urged supporters to greet the teams with “pyros and pints”.

In their Champions League quarter-final in April 2018 City’s coach was substantially damaged by items thrown at it on its approach to the ground, although their visit last season passed off without incident.

Police have confirmed they are aware of one posting on social media but insist they have the resources to handle the occasion.

“As with any match, a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation has been put in place ahead of Sunday’s game and we have liaised with both clubs and their supporter groups,” said Superintendent Paul White.

“We are aware of one poster on social media regarding a bus welcome. The corresponding last fixture ran smoothly and we are working to ensure this game can be enjoyed safely by all as well as minimising any disruption to local residents and roads.

“As with all Premier League fixtures at Anfield, we will have officers on duty at the ground, both uniformed and plain clothed, supported by mobile CCTV, provided by Liverpool City Council, and specialist resources including the Dog Section, mounted police and the National Police Air Service.

“We will also have a city-centre policing plan in place throughout the day. This is standard procedure.

“We know that this will be a busy operation and we hope that fans attending the match will act as ambassadors for their clubs.

“As usual we would ask fans with tickets to arrive at the ground as early as possible.

“Fans without tickets should not attend at all; they will not be allowed entry into the stadium.”

READ MORE

Stoke announce Northern Ireland boss O’Neill as their new manager

More on this topic

Ederson ruled out of Liverpool-Manchester City clashEderson ruled out of Liverpool-Manchester City clash

Stoke announce Northern Ireland boss O’Neill as their new managerStoke announce Northern Ireland boss O’Neill as their new manager

Newcastle boss Bruce wants one more win ahead of hectic DecemberNewcastle boss Bruce wants one more win ahead of hectic December

United cruise big boost for SolskjaerUnited cruise big boost for Solskjaer

Premier LeagueLiverpoolMan CityLiverpool vs Man CityAnfieldTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Ederson ruled out of Liverpool-Manchester City clashEderson ruled out of Liverpool-Manchester City clash

Stoke announce Northern Ireland boss O’Neill as their new managerStoke announce Northern Ireland boss O’Neill as their new manager

Munster and Ulster sides named ahead of tomorrow's clashMunster and Ulster sides named ahead of tomorrow's clash

Newcastle boss Bruce wants one more win ahead of hectic DecemberNewcastle boss Bruce wants one more win ahead of hectic December


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

Sunny day, sweepin’ the clouds away… as the educational children’s show turns 50, Donal O’Keeffe learns how to get to Sesame Street.Everything’s still A-OK down on ‘Sesame Street’ as show turns 50

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »