NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Police probe footage of offensive chants about Brendan Rodgers

Thursday, February 28, 2019 - 06:54 PM

Police are looking into footage of football fans chanting offensive comments about former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers which was posted on social media.

The footage appears to have been captured in a bar before the Hearts v Celtic game at Tynecastle in Edinburgh on Wednesday evening.

Rodgers left Celtic for Leicester City earlier this week, with Neil Lennon taking over as interim boss.

Celtic have condemned the footage.

Brendan Rodgers has left Celtic for Leicester City (Graham Stuart/PA)

In a statement, the club said: “We have no knowledge of who these individuals are, or any connection they have to Celtic, but one thing is certain, such disgusting and pathetic behaviour would never have any place at our club and of course we condemn this completely.

READ MORE: Ranieri sacked by Fulham with Parker taking over as caretaker

“As we have already said, we thank Brendan for his outstanding and historic contribution to the club and we wish him well for the future.

“We welcome Neil back to Celtic and now is the time to move forward.”

A police spokesman said: “We are aware of footage posted to social media taken in a premises prior to the fixture between Hearts and Celtic on Wednesday 27 February and will review this to establish if further action is required.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Odsonne Edouard lifts Lennon on return to Celtic dugout

Brendan Rodgers unhappy with Motherwell’s controversial goal against Celtic

Celtic crash out of Europa League despite spirited performance in Valencia

Celtic fans as young as 15 ‘injured by police in Valencia’


KEYWORDS

Brendan RodgersCelticfootballHeartsNeil LennonPolice

More in this Section

Barca boss Valverde wants ‘well rounded’ performance against rivals Real Madrid

Roy Keane voted Ireland's greatest footballer of all time

Hamilton recovers from spin as Leclerc sets the pace

Peter Schmeichel cannot see beyond Solskjaer for permanent Manchester United job


Lifestyle

As research shows adolescents are increasingly sleep-deprived – how to tell if your teen needs rest

Claire Lambe: Why you should 'Dare to Believe'

Vagina monologues: Why we need to be educated about women's sexual organs

Speaking up: Anna Geary on finding your voice in a crowded room

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »