Police officers assaulted in away section at Rangers v Feyenoord match

Police are investigating five incidents of assault on officers during the Rangers v Feyenoord Europa League match at Ibrox.

Trouble flared at half-time of last night’s match, with fans in the away section clashing with police.

At least two supporters were removed from the section by officers, although Police Scotland have not confirmed any arrests. A fan is escorted out of the ground (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland told the PA news agency: “An investigation is underway after five incidents of police assault within the west stand of Ibrox stadium during the Rangers v Feyenoord match on September 19.

“Anyone with information or images of the incidents is asked to contact Police Scotland.”

Earlier in the day, a 22-year-old supporter was arrested in George Square, Glasgow, after a flare was set off.

Police escorted hundreds of Feyenoord fans as they marched to Ibrox ahead of kick-off.

Rangers won the match against the Dutch side 1-0.

