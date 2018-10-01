Home»Sport

Police investigating as linesman bloodied by object thrown from Rangers fans' stand

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 04:27 PM

Police are investigating after an assistant referee was hit by an object thrown from the crowd during a Livingston v Rangers match.

Calum Spence suffered a minor injury to the back of his head and was treated at the scene following the assault at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The incident happened around 15 minutes into the second half of the Ladbrokes Premiership match when an object, thought to be a coin, was thrown from the East Stand where the away supporters were placed.

The linesman receives treatment during Livingston versus Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena. Photo: Graham Stuart/PA

Spence was able to continue in his role after treatment and saw out the match which Livingston won 1-0.

Police are appealing for information about the incident on Sunday, which they are treating as assault.

Superintendent Craig Smith, event commander for the match, said: "This is a shocking incident and it is not the type of behaviour we have come to expect from football fans in Scotland.

"We will not tolerate offences of this nature. With this in mind we are eager to trace the person who was spotted throwing an object from the stand.

"I would also ask anyone who has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us immediately. I would also ask anyone who has any photos or footage of this incident to submit this to police."

PA


