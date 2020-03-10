News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Police investigating allegation of racist abuse and assault by security staff at Old Trafford

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 03:26 PM

Manchester United are cooperating fully with Greater Manchester Police’s investigation into a report of alleged racist abuse and assault by security personnel at Old Trafford.

Allegations emerged on Monday that a member of staff working for Arc, which provides catering and cleaning services, was abused by employees of Controlled Solutions Group ahead of February’s Europa League encounter with Club Brugge.

Both parties are connected to United but not employed directly by the club, who are keen to get to the bottom of the allegations and are sharing relevant CCTV footage with police.

In a statement, United told the PA news agency: “We are aware of an alleged serious incident prior to the Club Brugge match on 27 February.

“We are cooperating fully with the police and await an outcome from their investigation.”

Earlier on Tuesday, GMP released a statement saying: “Greater Manchester Police continue to investigate a report of racially aggravated public order and alleged assault on Sir Matt Busby Way, Manchester.

“Shortly before 8pm on Thursday 27 February 2020 it was reported that two men subjected a man to racist comments before assaulting him.

“An account was taken from the victim later that evening and officers have since been keeping in contact with him while working to gather further important information.

“This includes reviewing CCTV images from the area where the incident is believed to have taken place to try and identify those potentially involved.

“GMP takes allegations of this nature very seriously and is committed to exploring every possible line of inquiry.”

It is our opinion that this individual has made a totally false and fabricated account of assault or abuse against him by security staff.

The allegations were vehemently denied by CSG in a strongly worded statement.

“Controlled Solutions Group will comply fully with any investigation into the allegation of the assault or abuse by members of our staff,” the company said.

“We categorically deny that any CSG staff were involved in an assault or abuse of any type on this individual. It is our opinion that this individual has made a totally false and fabricated account of assault or abuse against him by security staff.

“CSG will be fully compliant in support of any police or other investigation into these false allegations.

“We are extremely confident that there will be no further action by police or any evidence produced to corroborate this individual’s claims following further inquiries.

“CSG will make no further comment on this issue.”

