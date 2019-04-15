NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Police investigate after flare thrown in Liverpool’s win over Chelsea

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 02:59 PM

Merseyside Police are investigating after a flare was thrown during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea at Anfield, resulting in a nine-year-old boy requiring medical treatment.

The object was thrown from the upper tier of the Anfield Road End – above where visiting supporters were sitting – just after Sadio Mane scored the hosts’ opener which paved the way for a victory which returned Jurgen Klopp’s side to return to the top of the Premier League.

“The incident was reported to us at 5.40pm, shortly after LFC scored their first goal, that a flare was thrown from the upper section of the Anfield Stand,” said a Merseyside Police statement.

“Following this, at around 6.20pm, officers received reports that a young Chelsea fan, believed to be nine years old, had been taken to the first aid centre where he was treated by St Johns Ambulance staff after suffering a panic attack as a result of the flare.

“At this stage, it is not clear who threw the flare, however investigations are ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward quoting log 322 of April 14.”

- Press Association

