Police charge man for racist behaviour during Manchester derby

By Press Association
Tuesday, March 17, 2020 - 01:34 PM

Greater Manchester Police have charged a man for racist behaviour during Manchester City’s Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United in December.

The Premier League encounter was marred by the alleged racist abuse that was visible during the broadcast of the second half of City’s 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

GMP arrested Anthony Burke in connection with the incident and have now charged the 41-year-old, who will appear in front of magistrates on April 15.

A statement read: “A man has been charged for racist behaviour at the Manchester City v Manchester United Match.

“Anthony Burke (13/11/1978) of Panfield Road, Wythenshawe has been charged with a Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order Act.

“He will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates Court on Wednesday 15 April 2020.

“At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7 December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.”

