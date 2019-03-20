NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Pogba wants Solskjaer to stay at Man Utd

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 - 07:47 PM

Paul Pogba hopes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is given the Manchester United manager’s job on a permanent basis.

The former Red Devils striker has had a transformative effect on the mood and results at Old Trafford, leading United into the Champions League quarter-finals and to the verge of the top four in the Premier League.

When Solskjaer was given the role following the departure of Jose Mourinho, it was widely assumed he was merely keeping the seat warm for a bigger managerial name, but his success has led to a clamour for the appointment to be made permanent, and midfielder Pogba has now added his voice.

Paul Pogba has been in impressive form for Manchester United since the change of manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Frenchman told Sky Sports: “Of course we want him to stay. The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.

“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players. This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before.”

It is a striking contrast to the final months of Mourinho’s reign, with Pogba the player who was repeatedly claimed to be at odds with the Portuguese.

He declined to elaborate, saying only: “Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong. A lot of talking outside that we weren’t used to.

“I don’t like to talk about the past. I like to talk about the future because that’s what matters. We are better now and the results have been brilliant.”

Pogba did, however, make reference to how pleased he is to be playing regularly under Solskjaer when asked about the prospect of joining Real Madrid.

It's a dream for every child, for every football player.

He insisted he was happy at United even though he was an admirer of the Spanish giants, who are looking to rebuild under newly reappointed coach Zinedine Zidane.

In remarks carried by French newspaper L’Equipe, Pogba, speaking at a press conference ahead of France’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Moldova on Friday, said of the links to Real: “It’s a dream for every child, for every football player.

“Today, I’m in Manchester and I’m happy. We have a new coach and I play. After, we do not know what the future will tell us.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tributes after Sky Sports journalist who covered Ireland dies aged 47

Maketime for kids

Health minister thanks resigning children’s hospital project director

Julianne Moore fired over fat suit and fake nose row, says Richard E Grant

KEYWORDS

footballManchester UnitedOle Gunnar SolskjaerPaul PogbaPremier LeagueSky SportsMan Utd

More in this Section

Josh Warrington: Carl Frampton needs a world title before possible rematch

FAI to answer Sport Ireland's 'urgent clarification' request over Delaney loan at 'earliest opportunity'

Ryan Giggs: Wales can’t be reliant on Gareth Bale

Bolton due in High Court to face winding-up petition


Lifestyle

7 things to eat and drink to help beat disease – according to a Harvard-trained doctor

Want to up your at-home yoga game? 7 best buys to add to your wish list

Review: Anderson.Paak at the Olympia, Dublin

As seen on screen: Seville is the perfect backdrop for a cinematic weekend break

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »