Pogba set to make return from injury when Manchester United host Rochdale

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 12:21 PM

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is likely to return from an ankle injury when Rochdale visit Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman has been sidelined since the international break, missing United’s wins over Leicester and Astana this month as well as last weekend’s defeat at West Ham.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is convinced Pogba will be available for next Monday’s Premier League clash against Arsenal and is planning to give the midfielder some game time as they welcome League One Dale.

Solskjaer said on United’s website: “He’ll probably get some minutes against Rochdale. But we definitely think he’s ready for Arsenal.”

England forward Marcus Rashford is facing an indeterminate period out of the side because of a groin complaint he suffered in the second half against the Hammers.

Teenager Mason Greenwood missed out at the London Stadium because of tonsillitis but the 17-year-old is in contention for United’s next outing.

