News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – Solskjaer

Pogba desperate to play for Man United again despite links with move – Solskjaer
By Press Association
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 11:51 AM

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba is “desperate” to play for the club again, despite once more being linked with a return to Italy.

Pogba has played just eight games for United this season due to injury and not at all since the 4-1 win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, but has stepped up his recovery programme ahead of a possible return to action.

Solskjaer was no doubt frustrated to see Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola say earlier this week that the player views Italy as his “second home” and wants to return to Juventus, but was not about to agree with the suggestion that it had been a “disastrous” season for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Paul Pogba (right) has not played for Manchester United since the Boxing Day win over Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba (right) has not played for Manchester United since the Boxing Day win over Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You’re not going to get that headline from me,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday’s clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“As a player, the last thing you want to be is injured, and not being able to contribute to your team. Paul’s a footballer and he wants to play football. He knows he has to work hard now to get back to his best.

“He’s been out for so long now, it’s a challenge for him as well to get back into shape. I’ve been injured for a long, long time myself, it’s a difficult period of your career, but it’s part and parcel of being a player.

“He’s taken off his cast, so when he comes back here we’ll integrate him with us. Hopefully soon. He’s started running on the treadmill now, so he’s getting closer. It’s been a long haul, this, so hopefully we’ll see him back soon.”

Asked if he could say categorically that Pogba would play for United again, Solskjaer added: “Well of course, I’d like to say that. As soon as he gets fit he’ll be good enough to play for the team and I’m sure Paul’s desperate to play for us again.

“I haven’t sat down and told Paul to tell his agent what to say, but Paul is our player and not Mino’s.”

Solskjaer was able to bring in another midfielder in the January transfer window after finally concluding the drawn-out pursuit of Bruno Fernandes, but has also praised the players who have featured in Pogba’s absence.

“Paul’s an important player for us, but we’ve also learned so much about the others,” he added. “Some other players have really stepped up and taken on this responsibility and shown what they can be and what they are for Man United.

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in the January transfer window (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bruno Fernandes joined Manchester United in the January transfer window (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It’s unfortunate you get some of your best players injured, but that’s just part of it, that’s part of being here. You can’t just say, ‘I feel sorry for myself because we’ve had all these injuries’ – we’re building a squad that can cope with this.”

The other addition to the squad in January came as something of a surprise, with former Watford striker Odion Ighalo joining on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in a last-minute deal.

However, Solskjaer admitted the 30-year-old could earn himself a permanent move to Old Trafford if he impresses sufficiently between now and the end of the season.

“It’s a loan, but when you’re in the door, and if you impress, it gives you a chance. That’s exactly the same for everyone who signs,” Solskjaer said.

“If it’s permanent, or if it’s a loan, if you impress as a player, if you impress as a person, if you can help this group improve, of course there’s a chance we’ll look at extending things and signing.

“That doesn’t just go for Odion but, since you asked, yes, his incentive is to play as well as he can and it’s up to us to make sure he wants to stay, if we want him.”

More on this topic

Lacazette keen to avoid repeat of Arsenal droughtLacazette keen to avoid repeat of Arsenal drought

Harry Gregg will always be remembered as a heroic figure – Bobby CharltonHarry Gregg will always be remembered as a heroic figure – Bobby Charlton

Lampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopesLampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopes

BBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ commentsBBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ comments

Odion IghaloOle Gunnar SolskjaerPaul PogbaPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Lampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopesLampard refuses to accept Chelsea can end Man United’s Champions League hopes

BBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ commentsBBC severs ties with pundit after ‘black lads’ comments

Football rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem SterlingFootball rumours: Real Madrid keen on Raheem Sterling

Harry Gregg: The reluctant hero of the Munich air disasterHarry Gregg: The reluctant hero of the Munich air disaster


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »