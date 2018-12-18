Pochettino refuses to rule out interest in Man Utd job

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out any interest in the Manchester United role.

Pochettino is understood to be at the top of United’s wish list to replace Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on Tuesday, though the Old Trafford club are likely to face a fight if they want to prise him out of Spurs.

The Argentinian signed a new five-year deal at the London club in May amid interest from Real Madrid and he has spoken at length this season about wanting to see the project at the club through, starting with moving them into the new stadium.

But Pochettino admitted he could not predict what might happen in the summer. Jose Mourinho, left, and Mauricio Pochettino enjoy a good relationship (Nick Potts/PA)

“What is going to happen in the summer? What is going to happen tomorrow? No one knows. The most important is to enjoy the journey. I’m so happy here,” he said.

“What is going to happen is not in our hands, I mean the decision in another club, we don’t know.

“That is not my business and then I will not waste time or energy because my focus and energy is in Tottenham, is in tomorrow and to prepare the best way (for) the games, and, of course, to respect the club that employs you.”

Pochettino emphasised he was content at Spurs.

“It is not my business if something happens in another club, like in many, many clubs around the world,” he said.

“I am happy here in Tottenham and I have four-and-a-half years left on my contract. I understand you interested because there are a lot of rumours but, look, I am happy here trying to give my best to the club.”

United look set to name a caretaker manager until the end of the season, when they will appoint Mourinho’s permanent successor and until an announcement is made there is likely to be constant chatter about Pochettino’s future.

He does not think that it will cause distraction to Spurs, who are still fighting on all four fronts this season and have the small matter of a Carabao Cup quarter-final at Arsenal to contend with on Wednesday night.

“It’s not in my hands how to manage all of these rumours,” he said. “I am not creating rumours, I am here. The players doesn’t care too much about what happened about the rumours. Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United following the sacking of Jose Mourinho (Andrew Matthews/PA).

“We are focused and we are going to be focused on our job and then we are very professional. Like always in football, no one can guarantee nothing and when you are a manager… look what happened.

“We were talking a few weeks ago and I said if a chairman or president is going to support you, then it’s because you are going to be sacked the day after.

“That job is so tough because nobody in football can guarantee you are going to be here tomorrow.”

That starts with a reprise of the north London derby, just 17 days after the explosive league meeting between the two clubs.

This one has a Carabao Cup semi-final place at stake and given the opposition, Pochettino may not be so prolific with his changes to the side.

Harry Kane, who has not played in the League Cup yet this season, could feature if he overcomes a cold which stopped him from training on Tuesday.

Pochettino said: “We need to assess him because he had a cold this morning and he didn’t go outside to train. Big decision.

“If we consider that can cover 90 minutes, maybe he can play. If not maybe he will be on the bench.

“And if nothing happens in the afternoon, because to protect him he didn’t train outside. He was doing something in the gym.”

