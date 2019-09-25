News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Pochettino picks up on discontent in Tottenham squad as Spurs pay penalty

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:33 AM

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino suggested there are still problems in his squad after their shock Carabao Cup exit to Colchester.

Spurs were beaten 4-3 on penalties by the Sky Bet League Two side after being held to a goalless draw at the JobServe Community Stadium.

Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura missed during the shoot-out, which allowed Tom Lapslie to add another Premier League scalp to the U’s collection after they knocked Crystal Palace out in the last round.

Tottenham’s players wait as Christian Eriksen walks back after missing his penalty (Joe Giddens/PA)
Much of Pochettino’s dialogue in the early part of the campaign has been about how his squad were unsettled, with the likes of Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama all uncertain about their futures.

Pochettino was hoping that would correct itself after the European transfer window shut at the start of the month, but he says his side are still playing catch up.

“When you have an unsettled squad always it’s difficult and you lose time and then you need time to recover the time you lose,” the Argentinian said.

“That’s where we are. Maybe our performances are good but you need this extra, which is mental, connection, it’s energy to be all together, not to have different agendas in the squad.

We are in a period where it’s a bit tough for us but we keep working to find a solution.

Guardiola comes to the defence of Bernardo Silva over controversial tweet

“We need time again to build that togetherness that you need when you are competing at this level.

“We are in a period where it’s a bit tough for us but we keep working to find a solution.

“When this type of thing happens it’s about staying clear and fresh and calm. We’re trying to find solutions and we only need time.”

That is no excuse for being unable to get past a side 71 places below them in the footballing pyramid as they rarely looked like scoring.

They had only four shots on target, despite ending the game with Eriksen, Moura, Dele Alli, Erik Lamela and Son Heung-min on the pitch.

“They were tough, they defended well,” Pochettino added. “Of course the difference of the level is there and if you analyse the circumstances, yes we need to create more and be more aggressive in the final third.

“We did nearly everything good until the last third. Sometimes you score, sometimes you don’t.

“Today I think we feel disappointed because we dominated the 90 minutes but were not aggressive in the last third in the way you expect.

Tom Lapslie was Colchester’s shoot-out hero (Joe Giddens/PA)
“It’s about doing your job and this lack of aggression in the last third made the reality and that’s why we feel disappointed.”

It was one of Colchester’s most famous nights, even if they did not manage a shot on goal in the 90 minutes.

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken, who saved Eriksen’s spot-kick, and Lapslie were the heroes.

Boss John McGreal said: “It’s a great night under the lights, absolutely fantastic.

Colchester fans invade the pitch after their victory (Joe Giddens/PA)
“It;s a fantastic night for the players and the club and even the staff.

“When you are coming up against the players of Tottenham’s calibre, sometimes on these type of nights you need a bit of luck.

“We have had a run around, we have got some tired legs in there. It’s a great occasion for us.”

- Press Association

