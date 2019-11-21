News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Pochettino leaves thank-you message to Tottenham squad

Pochettino leaves thank-you message to Tottenham squad
By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 10:52 PM

Mauricio Pochettino appeared to leave a thank you message to his players after being sacked as Tottenham manager.

The Argentinian’s assistant Jesus Perez has posted a picture of Pochettino writing on a tactics board what seems to be a heartfelt note to his squad as he prepared to leave the club.

Pochettino, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was sacked after five years in charge of the club on Tuesday and promptly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

A picture of the board revealed a message reading: “Big thanks to you all! We can’t to (sic) say goodbye… you will always be in our (heart symbol).”

More on this topic

Xhaka back in consideration for ArsenalXhaka back in consideration for Arsenal

Steve Bruce: John McGinn has Manchester United qualitySteve Bruce: John McGinn has Manchester United quality

Ryan Giggs doing a ‘great job’ with Wales – Sir Alex FergusonRyan Giggs doing a ‘great job’ with Wales – Sir Alex Ferguson

Watford set for Deeney injury boostWatford set for Deeney injury boost

footballMauricio PochettinoPremier LeagueTottenham HotspurTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Spurs can win Premier League title next season, says MourinhoSpurs can win Premier League title next season, says Mourinho

Ladies Football revamp senior structures for 2020 - with no Leinster ChampionshipLadies Football revamp senior structures for 2020 - with no Leinster Championship

Under-fire Arsenal boss Unai Emery surprised at Mauricio Pochettino’s sackingUnder-fire Arsenal boss Unai Emery surprised at Mauricio Pochettino’s sacking

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini plays down rivalry with Jose MourinhoWest Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini plays down rivalry with Jose Mourinho


Lifestyle

This truck serves as an excellent metaphor for what needs to happen in our education system. A colossal truck needs to barge in front of it.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Time to ditch private schools

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: Is it still ok to just lob the gob after 10 pints?

Nip those winter ailments in the bud with the help of garden bounty. Fiann Ó Nualláin shows you how.Have a berry merry Christmas with the help of garden bounty

Dig a planting hole around three times the size of its pot and around the same depth, loosening the soil around the hole.Your quick guide to planting trees

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »