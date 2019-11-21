Pochettino leaves thank-you message to Tottenham squad

Mauricio Pochettino appeared to leave a thank you message to his players after being sacked as Tottenham manager.

The Argentinian’s assistant Jesus Perez has posted a picture of Pochettino writing on a tactics board what seems to be a heartfelt note to his squad as he prepared to leave the club.

Pochettino, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was sacked after five years in charge of the club on Tuesday and promptly replaced by Jose Mourinho.

A picture of the board revealed a message reading: “Big thanks to you all! We can’t to (sic) say goodbye… you will always be in our (heart symbol).”